Probellum continues signing spree with Olympic bronze medalist

October 14th, 2021

Probellum is pleased to announce their latest big promotional signing; Olympic bronze medalist Hovhannes Bachkov.

Bachkov was an illustrious amateur, competing at both the 2016 and 2020 Olympic Games, winning a bronze medal in Tokyo for Armenia at lightweight.

He also won a gold medal at the European Games in Minsk in 2019, a gold medal at the European Championships in 2017, and bronze medals at the World Championships in Hamburg in 2017 and in Yekaterinburg in 2019, making him one of the most accomplished athletes his country has ever produced.

Bachkov has since entered the professional game during the past 12 months, defeating 22-6 opponent Samuel Gonzalez over eight rounds in his professional debut, before a first round stoppage win over previously unbeaten Binali Shakmandarov in his second bout, showing the rapid pace that the 28-year-old wishes to rise through the ranks.

With Probellum by his side, Bachkov will now go from strength to strength in his career, as he looks to achieve his dream of becoming world champion.

He is the latest addition to Probellum’s ever-growing stable of world class fighters, following the promotional signings of Regis Prograis, Nonito Donaire, Badou Jack, Eimantas Stanionis, Arthur Biyarslanov, Taras Shelestyuk, Ricky Burns, Lewis Ritson, Darius Fulghum, Eduardo Hernandez, Mark Dickinson and Brandon Moore.

Probellum have also secured co-promotional agreements with some of the biggest promoters around the world, including Wasserman Boxing, Universum in Germany, Maravillabox Promotions in Spain, LNK Boxing in Latvia, Glozier Boxing in New Zealand, Shuan Boxing Promotions in the Dominican Republic, Bufalo Boxing in Nicaragua, Team Ellis Boxing in Australia, Armin Tan Promotions in Indonesia, and Box Office Sports in Ghana.

“It’s an honour for me to sign with Probellum and take my place alongside the other great fighters in their team,” said Bachkov.

“This is going to be an exciting journey over the next few years as together we work to achieve my goal of becoming world champion. When a good fighter works with a good team, the light will always be on.”

“Hovhannes Bachkov has shown time and time again that he has what it takes to become a superstar around the world, and we’re thrilled to have him joining the team at Probellum,” said Richard Schaefer, President of Probellum.

“He is already a hero in his country of Armenia for what he has achieved, and as a professional he can take that stardom to new heights, both on the national and international stage. The future looks very bright.”

News on when Bachkov will have his first fight since signing a promotional deal with Probellum will be announced soon.