Oscar Rivas ‘speechless’ over WBC bridgerweight title shot

October 14th, 2021

Despite two postponements and a relatively late replace to fight, Oscar “Kaboom” Rivas (27-1, 19 KOs) is prepared to capture the inaugural World Boxing Council (WBC) Bridgerweight World title (under 224 lbs.) on October 22nd, when he takes on undefeated Ryan “The Bruiser” Rozicki (13-0, 13 KOs), at the Montreal Olympia.

“The Conquest: Oscar Rivas vs. Ryan Rozicki” is promoted by Groupe Yvon Michel in collaboration with Three Lions Promotions, presented by Mise-O-Jeu. The historic showdown marks the return of American television to Canada for the first time since December 2018 as it will be broadcasted live on ESPN + in the United States. In total, this “The Conquest” will also aire live in nearly fifty countries. In Quebec, the event will be available on pay-per-view television on Canal Indigo, Bell TV, Shaw TV and Fite.tv.

WBC No. 1-rated Rivas, who represented his native Colombia at the 2008 Olympics, after which he signed a promotional contact with GYM, settling into Montreal. “Kaboom” was supposed to fight Bryant Jennings in a rematch of their 2019 fight, which Rivas won by 12th round technical knockout. Jennings pulled out of the rematch because he refused to comply with Canadian rules and protocol for foreigners in Canada.

“Nothing could stop me preparing for this fight.” Rivas spoke about the delays and change of opponent. “I’ve remained focused for so long for this fight. I was surprised to learn about my new opponent, but nothing changed at all for my preparation for this fight. I am ready!

“I am speechless to be fighting for the first WBC Bridgerweight World title. I am so excited and proud to be fighting for the WBC Bridgerweight title of the World. It is a dream come true and I would like to take this opportunity to thank my promotional team, coaching staff, my agent, and Top Rank for making this happen.”

Rozicki is attempting to become the first world champion boxer from Nova Scotia. As his nickname indicates, “Bruiser” is a power puncher who has won each of his thirteen professional fights by knockout. His record includes his victory over Shawn Miller (18-4-1, 7 KO) in May 2019 for the WBC International Silver crown, as well as the defense of the same title in February 2020 against Vladimir Reznicek (9-2-2, 4 KOs).

“He (Rozicki) is a very aggressive boxer; however, I will be ready for him,” Rivas remarked. “I will be ready for him. I have been waiting for this fight for so long that I can’t wait to show the boxing world how improved I am.

I have devoted my entire life to be where I am today. I feel so blessed to have this opportunity to fight for the title in Montreal, the city that has adopted me. I know that I will be at my best for this fight, and nothing will stop me from winning. No misunderstandings, I will become the new WBC Bridgerweight of the World.

“I’m also ready to fight for the world heavyweight championship of the opportunity is presented to me. I miss the ring so much. I know I belong with the best and the best of me is yet to come. Bring them all on, I am ready!”

Popular Canadian welterweight Sébastien Bouchard (19-2-0, 8 KOs) meets Mexican welterweight Sergio “Checo” Ortega (24-2-0, 18 KOs), an explosive 8-round do-featured event.

Fighting on the stacked, Canadian flavored undercard in a pair of 6-rounders are Alexandre Roberge (1-1-0) vs. Francis Charbonneau (3-1-0, 1 KO.) in a 6-round rematch (Charbonneau WDEC), and light heavyweight prospect Terry Osias (9-0, 4 KOs) vs. Mexican Joaquin Murrieta (9-9-3, 7 KOs); heavyweight Alexis Barrière (3-0, 3 KOs) vs. Rafael “Rafaga” Sanchez Rojas (5-1, 3 KOs), of Mexico, and middleweight Kevin Menoche (4-0, 4 KOs) vs. Thad Ridsdill (2-2, 1 KO) in 4-round matches.