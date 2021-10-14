Lewis Riston out with illness, Hank Lundy clash off Newcastle bill

October 14th, 2021

Lawrence Lustig

The North East’s brightest new boxing talents Steve Robinson, Michael Webster, April Hunter, Georgia O’Connor and Mark Dickinson are ready to represent their region this Saturday night.

Headlining this Saturday’s action-packed BOXXER event at the Utilita Arena, live and exclusive on Sky Sports, Hartlepool star Savannah Marshall is making the second defence of her WBO World Middleweight title against the undefeated challenger Lolita Muzeya; World heavyweight title contender Hughie Fury faces hard German Christian Hammer and British star Chris Eubank Jr. tackles dangerous German Wanik Awdijan.

Lewis Ritson was scheduled to face American Hank Lundy on the show in his first fight back following his loss to Jeremias Ponce in June this year, but has today been forced to withdraw from the card due to illness.

For heavyweight sensation Steve Robinson, this is a great opportunity for him to showcase that he can be the next big prospect to rise up in the talent packed and competitive division. The Ivan Drago lookalike who is undefeated in three fights, two by KO, goes by the nickname USSR and will face Manchester’s Reece Barlow over four rounds.

A talented footballer at Newcastle United’s Centre of Excellence until a knee injury ended her career, April Hunter has found more success with her fists after switching to boxing. Newcastle’s first female professional boxer in 30 years, welterweight Hunter is undefeated in four fights and faces Pensnett’s Kirstie Bavington.

Making her professional debut will be the multi-decorated Team GB member Georgia O’Connor who will compete in the super-welterweight division. O’Conner won gold at the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games and silver at the World Youth Games in the same year.

Also making his entry in the pro-ranks will be the eight-time National Champion, Gold medallist at the Youth Commonwealth Games and the European Youth Championships and Team GB member, Mark Dickinson.

Finally, the undercard features a highly anticipated trade fight in the domestic middleweight division between Manchester starlet Brad Rea and Harrow Weald’s battle-hardened Jez Smith.