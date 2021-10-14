Marsellos Wilder spars brother Deontay Wilder for comeback from KO loss

October 14th, 2021

Marsellos Wilder enjoyed top-class sparring during the build-up to brother Deontay Wilder facing Tyson Fury during one of the all-time great heavyweight fights.

Part of the entourage that accompanied Deontay Wilder to Las Vegas, Marsellos had put a shift in with his older brother in a move to help both pre-event.

Deontay got in some all-important rounds. At the same time, Marsellos gain further experience opposite one of the best top division punchers in the business.

Marsellos is attempting a comeback after losing via bad knockout on the undercard of Deontay vs. Luis Ortiz in November 2019.

WBN was in attendance as Marsellos got dropped badly by Dustin Long on his way to suffering a second loss from seven professional bouts.

Confirming his desire to continue despite calls for him to retire in his early thirties, Marsellos said before the Fury Pay Per View after sparring Deontay: “Lately, I’ve been in a twist experiencing the mist of the hardest fight of my life.

“Blessed to be of greatness, blessed to be a part of history. Two Time Heavyweight Champion of the World.”

DEONTAY WILDER PRIDE

After witnessing his big brother go out on his shield and cement his legacy, Marsellos added: “One of the greatest feelings in the world is being happy for somebody.

“To see them go far and beyond deep off in their world. Broken hand and all still gone fight, still gone ball. Warrior AF. Proud little brother here.”

MARSELLOS VOW

After losing to Long, Marsellos vowed to back. That now looks like it could be sooner rather than later.

“Due to the fact of me starting boxing late being in my late twenty’s I chose to turn pro last year. I’m not hiding. I’m not ducking or running from nothing.

“I have been down way lower in life than taking an L on something that I can correct. I’m in the process of learning as I go, a temporary phase.

“These little mistakes will not keep happening to me anymore. For that, growth and glory await me ahead.

“Just because you start off something NS it doesn’t start off completely right doesn’t define you nor your ending. I believe in myself, and I have the talents to be great.

“So imma get up, brush myself off and try again. Through all the ups and downs imma still become a champion.”

