Another rematch possible for Tyson Fury in next heavyweight title defense

October 13th, 2021

Sumio Yamada

Tyson Fury finished off one saga and could straight into another for his second defense of the WBC heavyweight title in 2022.

For now, “The Gypsy King” is taking a break, but he could soon have a rematch confirmed with old foe Otto Wallin.

It all depends on how the lanky Swede fares against interim WBC champion Dillian Whyte on October 30.

Wallin gave Fury kittens in their original meeting in Las Vegas during the summer of 2019. The ringside doctor almost stopped the fight on two occasions due to a cut opened up by a punch.

Jorge Capetillo got credited with saving Fury’s undefeated record that night. An achievement that reportedly netted the Nevada-based Mexico coach $5000 bonus money.

Fury and Wallin could do it all against in a mandatory collision should Whyte get overcome in a dangerous-looking bout in the UK.

TYSON FURY REMATCH

Speaking about Fury since their match-up, Wallin believes it’s the least he should get for his first effort.

“I deserve a rematch based on my performance against Fury last year,” said Wallin.

“I’ve been working very hard since last year. I believe I’ve improved with the experience from fighting Fury. And with all the work I’ve put in since that fight.”

Promoter Dmitriy Salita has long championed a second chance for heavyweight Wallin, who has defeated Travis Kauffman and Dominic Breazeale since that night.

“Otto is en-route to being heavyweight champion of the world,” added Salita. “He gave Tyson Fury the hardest fight of his life by punches landed and damage administered inside the ring.

“Now he is ready to jump on this opportunity and prove he is the best in the world.”

HEAVYWEIGHT AMBITION

Before landing the Whyte encounter, Wallin had grown frustrated after not capitalizing on his enhanced reputation.

“I wish I had some fight news for you guys, but unfortunately, I don’t,” pointed out Wallin before the call came for Whyte. “It’s frustrating since I’ve been training nonstop since March.

“But it’s part of the game. I’m just going to keep training to make sure when the fight does come [against Dillian Whyte], you’ll see an improved fighter.

“I appreciate all of your support – it keeps me going!

“My ultimate goal is to be a heavyweight champion. But I have to keep improving. I’m not there yet. I’ve got a lot of work to do. I’m getting better,” he concluded.

Fury vs. Wallin II would gain firm interest for another Las Vegas appearance by the former. However, UK fans would certainly prefer Fury vs. Whyte for a homecoming following victory over Deontay Wilder.

