Richard Schaefer signs former Team GB member to Probellum roster

October 13th, 2021

Probellum is pleased to announce the signing of UK amateur standout Mark Dickinson ahead of his professional debut this weekend.

Dickinson had a memorable amateur career, representing the GB Boxing team numerous times, whilst earning a lot of accomplishments along the way, including gold medals at the Youth Commonwealth Games and the European Youth Championships, and eight national titles.

He transition into the paid ranks has come under the tutelage of world-title winning trainer Ben Davison, with Dickinson set to make his professional debut at the Newcastle Arena on Saturday – on a BOXXER event live on Sky Sports Boxing.

Dickinson is touted for huge things by a lot of knowledgeable people in the sport, and the 22-year-old North East star will now have Probellum by his side to help him reach his full potential.

Probellum’s star-studded roster continues to grow after teaming up with Dickinson, following on from the promotional signings of Regis Prograis, Nonito Donaire, Badou Jack, Eimantas Stanionis, Arthur Biyarslanov, Taras Shelestyuk, Ricky Burns, Lewis Ritson, Darius Fulghum, Eduardo Hernandez and Brandon Moore.

Probellum have also secured co-promotional agreements with some of the biggest promoters around the world, including Wasserman Boxing, Universum in Germany, Maravillabox Promotions in Spain, LNK Boxing in Latvia, Glozier Boxing in New Zealand, Shuan Boxing Promotions in the Dominican Republic, Bufalo Boxing in Nicaragua, Team Ellis Boxing in Australia, Armin Tan Promotions in Indonesia, and Box Office Sports in Ghana.

“I am thrilled to have signed with Probellum,” said Dickinson. “They’ve had so many recent big signings and have such huge goals, so it’s a fantastic team to be working alongside. It’s amazing to have a team with such belief and support behind me.”

“I’m delighted to have a prospect like Mark, whom I believe to have a very special career ahead of him, be signed to a company like Probellum,” said trainer Ben Davison.

“They are looking to do some major things in boxing, with numerous recent big name signings and a great backroom staff, as well as the support and belief they have shown in Mark and his potential.”

“We’re pleased to welcome another star of the future to our roster by signing Mark Dickinson to a promotional deal here at Probellum,” said Richard Schaefer, President of Probellum.

“Mark is extremely talented and looks destined for massive success, and with a trainer of Ben’s magnitude, along with Probellum’s expertise, he has the perfect team to reach the very top.”