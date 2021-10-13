Regional belt added to Danny Gonzalez vs Petros Ananyan

October 13th, 2021

Brooklyn is buzzing with boxing’s return to the Barclays Center on Saturday night (10/16) as CLETUS “THE HEBREW HAMMER” SELDIN (Shirley, NY, 25-1, 21KO’s) defends his NABA Super Lightweight Championship against challenger and stablemate, WILLIAM “BABY FACE” SILVA (Sao Paulo, Brazil, 28-3, 16KO’s) at Triller Fight Club.

The stakes of the previously announced co-main event between Queens native, DANNY “EL GALLO” GONZALEZ (Woodhaven, NY, 20-2-1, 7KO’s) and Armenian born Russian Brooklynite, PETROS ANANYAN (Brooklyn, NY, 15-2-2, 7KO’s) have been raised, as Star Boxing is pleased to announce that this 10-round super lightweight showdown will now be for the vacant WBA Continental America’s Super Lightweight Championship.

To Gonzalez, the belt adds to an already massive opportunity, “I’m so excited to fight for this belt. I’m truly blessed.

“I want to thank my promoter JOE DEGUARDIA for getting me these epic opportunities. I am ready to put it all on the line on Saturday night. I’m taking this home!”

A victory not only secures a WBA Continental America’s Title but is a ticket into the upper echelon of the super lightweight division. Both Gonzalez and Ananyan understand what is at stake come Saturday night, it only remains to be seen who will execute and seize such a monumental opportunity.

The Seldin-Silva & Gonzalez-Ananyan slugfest is promoted by Triller Fight Club, DiBella Entertainment and Joe DeGuardia's Star Boxing.