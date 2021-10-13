Mikey Garcia admits disappointment after missing out on Manny Pacquiao

October 13th, 2021

Ed Mulholland / MP8

Multi-weight world champion Mikey Garcia ends a long wait this weekend after missing out on a fight with Philippines Presidential candidate Manny Pacquiao.

Garcia was linked to a two-fight battle with Pacquiao before the pandemic hit in 2020. A revival attempt also failed in 2021.

In his time out of the ring Garcia was also linked with a fights versus former 140lb champion Regis Prograis.

Neither fight came to fruition but Garcia knows that getting back into the ring against new opponent Sandor Martin and looking at his best will see him prove that he’s a ‘force to be reckoned with’ and will land him a stellar fight next.

MANNY PACQUIAO

“I want to pursue big fights, title fights, and be recognized as one of the best fighters in the world once again. This is another step in that direction,” said Garcia.

“I was interested in Manny and Regis, but we weren’t able to get those fights and we landed on Sandor Martin, and he is a very good fighter.

“He’s a southpaw, he’s relatively unknown in America but worldwide and in the sport, people know him.

“He’s got a great record at 38-2, he’s hungry for a big opportunity like this and wants to capitalize on it.

“Sandor knows a win on Saturday would catapult his name into the mix for the fights that I want. I don’t think it’s going to be an easy night at all. But I am planning on fighting the very best Sandor Martin.

“I am going to show all my skills and show that I am a force to be reckoned with.”

SANDOR MARTIN

On whether Martin’s style will be a problem, Garcia added: “I’ve experienced so many styles in my career, I’ve boxed several southpaws and sparred countless lefties.

“He’s a tricky one. He uses his height and reach. So I must be prepared to overcome those strengths. He has a good jab, good straight left, his ring generalship is good.

“So I need to be able to attack properly but also be wary in defense.

“I don’t experience pressure. No matter who I fight I am there to do my job. That’s it. I have already won the fight multiple times in my head and that’s it.

“You only feel pressure if you are unsure of yourself. I’ve never felt that, so I am confident I will win and look good doing it.”

