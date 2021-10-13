Keenan Panton impresses as boxing returns to the Island of Jersey

October 13th, 2021

Amateur boxer Keenan Panton was one of the night’s standout stars for Jersey Leonis as boxing returned from a pandemic pause.

Although Leonis fought well on an entertaining and welcome night, a talented London Select team visited the Island to secure a 7-4 win.

Panton, who comes from a fighting background, secured an impressive stoppage over Jack Barker.

The Jersey man dropped Barker in the second round with a sweet left hand before his opponent was pulled out soon after. Panton was named a deserved winner.

Unfortunately for Jersey Leonis, Panton’s triumph wasn’t enough to push his side to a victory at the Radisson Blu Waterfront Hotel.

Nicknamed “Radisson Square Gardens,” especially for the night, it was a welcome event for all concerned after months of postponements due to the current climate.

Also featuring on the bill was a youngster hailed as a ‘champion of the future’ in Charlie Corbel.

The prospect was making his debut at the tender age of 16 but defeated the older Joshua Nsimba via a split decision.

JERSEY LEONIS vs. LONDON SELECT RESULTS

(Jersey fighters named first)

Chris Blanchet lost to Amir Bourhfir. UD.

Keenan Panton beat Jack Barker. Withdrawn.

Jack Quenault lost to Jake Jordan. UD.

Charlie Corbel beat Joshua Msimba. SD

Frank Quenault beat Abel Juami. SD.

Ciaran Croke lost to Wiktor Szczawinski. UD.

Luca Frankson lost to Sami Kafas. UD.

Tom Frame beat Mitchell Asare. SD.

Ricky Pryor lost to Ellis Trowbridge. UD.

Calli Bushell lost to Samina Taussuants. UD.

Harry Bertram lost to Jiyan Oguz. UD.

JERSEY LEONIS 4 LONDON SELECT 7

Results by Ian Heath of the Jersey Evening Post.

Jersey Leonis will next host an event at the hotel on November 27 against a Kent Select team. For more information, click HERE.

For more information about Jersey Leonis, follow on social media. Instagram: @leonisabc. Twitter @JerseyLeonis.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.