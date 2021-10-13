“El Mini” Aragon Vega vs Armando “Ichiro Ozeki” Torres on Boxeo Telemundo

October 13th, 2021

Boxeo Telemundo, the longest-running sports show in Spanish-language televisiotn, debuts its fall season with WBA Fedecentro Champion #15 ranked Axel “El Mini” Aragon Vega defends his title against WBC #14 Armando “Ichiro Ozeki” Torres in a 10-round title bout in the light flyweight division, this Friday, October 15 at midnight ET, live on Telemundo, Telemundodeportes.com and the Telemundo Deportes App.

The opening bout will feature youth vs. experience. On one side of the ring is Axel “El Mini” Aragon Vega (14-4-1 8 KO’s), a 21-year-old Mexican WBA Fedecentro champion who is the current #15 ranked contender.

His last bout was on March 13, 2021, against Hiroto Kyoguchi. On the other side is 40-year old Mexican Armando “Ichiro Ozeki” Torres (26-19 19 KO’s) who’s currently ranked 14 in the WBC.

Boxeo Telemundo’s fall season will present three consecutive weeks of live events coupled with fight analysis and discussions about the latest boxing and MMA news stories. Throughout the season, host Karim Mendiburu will be joined by Jorge Calvo and Claudia Trejos, along with boxing world champions and MMA stars as special guests.

The season wraps up with a final episode on Friday, Nov. 5 produced from Las Vegas to present extensive news and information coverage around the Canelo vs. Plant fight.

Coverage will begin with a special live stream from the weigh-in event, followed by Boxeo Telemundo, highlighting the latest on the bout as well as the best-of Boxeo Telemundo season including look-backs, never-seen undercards, and news and segments from the world of boxing and MMA.

On the digital front, Boxeo Telemundo: Entre las Cuerdas, hosted by Mendiburu with contributors as special guests, continues every Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook; and Boxeo Telemundo Plus is back this Friday starting at 8 p.m. ET, giving fans the opportunity to connect with Boxeo Telemundo’s experts via livestream each Friday night before Boxeo Telemundo goes on air, highlighting the latest around the live bouts and what’s coming. The livestream is available via YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.