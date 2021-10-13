EXPLAINED: Why Deontay Wilder KO suspension is standard practice

October 13th, 2021

Sumio Yamada

Deontay Wilder got a six-month suspension for his knockout loss defeat to Tyson Fury, sparking sensational headlines – mainly in UK tabloids.

World Boxing News is here to explain why this is standard practice for any boxer, and there’s nothing unusual about this time-out whatsoever.

Any fighter knocked out in Las Vegas is subject to a Nevada State Athletic Commission three-month suspension. This scenario is automatic for anyone, whether Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury, or Canelo Alvarez.

STANDARD PRACTICE

If any boxer is knocked out twice in a row, which is the case for Deontay Wilder in his last two fights with Fury, that said fighter gets an automatic six-month suspension.

This suspension is nothing out of the ordinary, despite the attempts by media to make something remarkable from a non-story.

Wilder is no different from any other former champion who competes in Nevada. They all have to follow the same rules.

“The Bronze Bomber” will now utilize his half-year delay. He probably would have taken anyway as it is also standard practice in heavyweight boxing. Wilder will undergo surgery on his damaged hand and look for the best opponent for his return once healed.

Wilder and Fury increased their stock massively on the night. Both have since gotten added to the WBC heavyweight legacy list.

They follow the likes of Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier, and others, becoming the first since Lennox Lewis and Vitali Klitschko almost twenty years ago to earn the honor.

DEONTAY WILDER FORM

After losing twice in a row, Wilder may consider a warm-up fight before facing one of the best heavyweights around. Andy Ruiz Jr. is high on the Al Haymon wishlist, and that fight could happen on Pay Per View by the end of 2022.

Robert Helenius, who sparred Wilder during camp for the Fury trilogy, will undoubtedly be a consideration for the spring when the 35-year-old is allowed to return.

Should Wilder want to return sooner, he could always fight in another state. However, this would be frowned upon by the NSAC and is unlikely to happen.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

