Lack of ‘stepping up’ kept biggest names from Terence Crawford résumé

October 12th, 2021

Mikey Williams

Terence Crawford says other welterweights who failed to “step up” are to blame for his distinct lack of huge names on his boxing record.

“Bud” has faced criticism for not taking on the most prominent stars at 147 as most are campaigning at rivals Premier Boxing Champions.

Crawford has had slim pickings to choose from at Top Rank, but to be fair to him, he’s beaten everything put in front of him.

But the likes of Manny Pacquiao, Keith Thurman, Errol Spence, and now Yordenis Ugas have all been off the menu.

Shawn Porter got mandated by the WBO, leading to an agreement between both sides that they should meet for the title.

The undefeated Crawford is happy Porter accepted the fight and was allowed to face an opponent from an alternative faction.

“I’ve been calling out the top welterweights since I moved up to 147 in 2018. I’m excited that Shawn stepped up,” Crawford said, laying blame at those who failed to take his offers.

“This fight will bring out the best in me. It will showcase parts of my game that the world hasn’t seen yet.

“On November 20, I will silence my doubters. I’ll prove that I am the best welterweight in the world.”

TERENCE CRAWFORD ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Crawford (37-0, 28 KOs), the three-weight world champion from America’s heartland, Omaha, Nebraska, has made four defenses of his world title since knocking off Jeff “The Hornet” Horn in June 2018.

A mainstay near the upper rungs of the mythical pound-for-pound rankings, Crawford has been a world champion since March 2014.

He defeated WBO lightweight world champion Ricky Burns on enemy soil in Scotland. He made his first title defense in front of the Omaha faithful with a ninth-round stoppage over Yuriorkis Gamboa.

Crawford became the first man in the four-belt era to become the undisputed junior welterweight champion. He is 4-0 with four knockouts since moving up to welterweight.

His knockout streak of eight dates back to July 2016, when he notched a one-sided decision over Viktor “The Iceman” Postol at MGM Grand Garden Arena to unify two of the junior welterweight world titles.

Crawford is coming off last November’s fourth-round knockout over Kell Brook inside the MGM Grand Las Vegas Bubble.

The welterweight Pay Per View fight takes place on November 20 at the world-famous Mandalay Bay in Nevada.

