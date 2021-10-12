The Rock lays the smackdown on Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder detractors

October 12th, 2021

Deontay Wilder

Hollywood’s biggest star, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, joined the large boxing chorus labeling the Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder fight one of the best of all time.

Social media exploded over the weekend as Fury and Wilder engaged in an enthralling battle of wits. Fury and Wilder duked it out for eleven rounds, belting lumps out of each other in the process.

Fury got put down twice. Wilder three times. It was edge-of-the-seat stuff that could have gone either way.

But as usual, a section of the boxing community’s fans are not happy with the fight getting the honor of the plaudits it has. Some say Fury dominated and that Wilder hardly won a single round again. It is somewhat missing the point of what makes a fight exciting.

THE ROCK DWAYNE JOHNSON

Johnson, a former WWE wrestler who transcended the sport to become a movie icon and “The Sexiest Man Alive,” was firmly on the side of those who immediately placed Fury vs. Wilder III in the Hall of Fame box.

Rocky said: “That was one of the greatest fights I’ve ever seen. [number one and two]. And [number one] is undefeated going in.

“Congrats to my friend and champion Tyson Fury. What a beautiful and resilient performance.

“What an [out] “on the shield” heart “Bronze Bomber” has. I was inspired tonight by both men.”

Those words fittingly laid the smackdown on the naysayers. Boxing got reignited around the world by a heavyweight fight for the ages. It’s that simple.

DEONTAY WILDER DRAW

Fury and Wilder proved they were made for each other in the first fight. Wilder had an off night in battle two but more than made up for that at the T-Mobile Arena.

Not to mention that over fifteen thousand crammed into the venue. The scenario came about despite the fact no British fans could attend to support Fury.

Wilder’s pulling power was what got put in the spotlight. Not only did he prove himself a great of the sport in his era, but the former WBC champion also showed he is a draw in the United States and can be for more years to come.

His next fight is already much anticipated as Andy Ruiz Jr. becomes a colossal Pay Per View possibility.

Do you smell what boxing is cooking?

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

