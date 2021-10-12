Richard Schaefer signs young American amateur star Darius Fulghum

October 12th, 2021

Probellum is thrilled to announce the signing of highly-rated USA amateur heavyweight Darius Fulghum as he prepares to turn professional.

Fulghum was an extremely successful amateur, with the Houston fighter becoming the number-one ranked USA heavyweight, whilst also winning the National Golden Gloves tournament in 2018.

He has had plenty of success outside the ring too, having been an accomplished amateur wrestler in high school, and holding a degree in Nursing after graduating from Prairie View A&M University.

The 25-year-old will now enter the paid ranks and see his career guided by Probellum, alongside Adam Morallee of S-JAM Boxing, who will serve as manager.

Fulghum is Probellum’s latest big signing, joining the likes of Regis Prograis, Nonito Donaire, Badou Jack, Eimantas Stanionis, Arthur Biyarslanov, Taras Shelestyuk, Ricky Burns, Lewis Ritson, Eduardo Hernandez and Brandon Moore.

Probellum have also secured co-promotional agreements with some of the biggest promoters around the world, including Wasserman Boxing, Universum in Germany, Maravillabox Promotions in Spain, LNK Boxing in Latvia, Glozier Boxing in New Zealand, Shuan Boxing Promotions in the Dominican Republic, Team Ellis Boxing in Australia, Armin Tan Promotions in Indonesia, and Box Office Sports in Ghana.

“I was denied an opportunity to compete in the Olympics due to COVID. With that being taken from me it lit a fire under me to show that I’m the best in the world in my professional career,” said Fulghum.

“Watch my career unfold now that I have signed a promotional deal with Probellum. I’m destined for greatness.”

“Darius is a phenomenal talent and we have been working, together with his coach and family, to find the right promoter to give his skills the best and biggest platform possible,” said Adam Morallee of S-JAM Boxing.

“In Probellum we have found a promoter with exciting plans to invest in Darius so that boxing fans in the US and all over the world will be able to see why we believe he is destined for greatness.”

“We’re proud to be working with S-JAM Boxing to guide the career of Darius Fulghum,” said Richard Schaefer, President of Probellum. “He looked certain to compete at the Olympics before the pandemic hit, but it has made him more determined than ever to succeed as a professional.

“He has all of the right attributes that you want in a fighter, so I’m confident that he can go on to accomplish incredible things in the paid ranks.”

News on when Fulghum will make his highly-anticipated professional debut will be revealed in the near future.