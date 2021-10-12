Probellum continue stable building, add Lewis Ritson to growing roster

October 12th, 2021

Newcastle superstar Ritson (21-2, 12 knockouts) is known for his all-action, relentless style, having been involved in some of the most exciting fights in the UK in recent years, such as his October 2019 win over Robbie Davies Jnr.

His vicious power has also been on display during his career, as seen in his quick-fire stoppage victories over Paul Hyland Jnr, Scott Cardle and Joe Murray, with those three fights lasting less than four rounds combined.

Ritson’s first bout since signing with Probellum will come on Saturday, when he competes against Hank Lundy on the BOXXER event at the Newcastle Arena – live on Sky Sports Boxing.

Probellum will guide the career of Ritson moving forward, as their expert team look to use their vast knowledge to help navigate the 28-year-old back towards world title contention.

It is the latest major statement of intent from Probellum, following on from their signings of Regis Prograis, Nonito Donaire, Badou Jack, Eimantas Stanionis, Arthur Biyarslanov, Taras Shelestyuk, Ricky Burns, Eduardo Hernandez and Brandon Moore.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of the Probellum team,” said Ritson. “Over the last few weeks they have made some huge signings and I’m happy we’ve got the deal over the line and I’ve signed with them.”

“It’s great to welcome someone of Lewis’ high standard to the team,” said Richard Schaefer, President of Probellum. “He’s always in entertaining fights and is one of the most popular fighters in the entire UK.

“He’s been on the cusp of a world title shot before, and Probellum will now be on hand to steer him back towards that level as we help him achieve his dream of one day becoming world champion.”