Full card set for Madueño vs. Rodriguez on Oct 22

October 12th, 2021

Undefeated lightweight sensation, Miguel “El Explosivo” Madueño (25-0, 23 KOs), is scheduled to headline Thompson Boxing’s “New Blood” event on Friday, October 22, 2021 against Jose Luis “La Boa” Rodriguez (25-14-1, 13 KOs) in the 8-round main event.

This event will take place at the Doubletree Hotel Ontario, CA. Doors open at 6:30 pm PT with the first fight starting at 8:00 pm PT.

Tickets priced at $50, $75, & $100, and are available for purchase by calling 714-935-0900, or online at ThompsonBoxing.com.

Fight fans will be able to watch all Thompson Boxing fights, weigh-ins, and behind the scenes content, via our new Mobile App. Please standby for news on our launch date.

In the 8-round co-feature, Eros Correa (10-0, 7 KOs), of San Jose, Calif., will square off against Katsuma Akitsugi (6-0, 1 KO), in a battle of unbeaten super bantamweights.

This event will stream live for free on the Thompson Boxing Promotions website (www.thompsonboxing.com), as well as their Facebook and YouTube pages, in addition to Fight Hub TV, our proud Media Partner.

UNDERCARD BOUTS:

Super featherweight Anthony Chavez (9-1-1, 3 KOs) of Redlands, CA. (8-rounds) will face Brandon Benitez (17-2, 7 KOs) of Queretaro, Mexico.

Bantamweight Miguel Flores (10-0, 7 KOs) of Coachella, Calif., will face an opponent TBA. (6-rounds)

Super lightweight Sebastian Estrada (4-0, 4 KOs) of Mira Loma, Calif., will battle Esteban Muñoz (4-1, 2 KOs) of San Bernardino, Calif. (4-rounds)

Opening the card is super bantamweight Lazaro Vargas of Indio, Calif (1-0, 1 KO), will square off against Ulises Rosas (0-4), of Tijuana, Mexico. (4-rounds)

Beto Duran will operate as the blow-by-blow commentator with expert commentary by Doug Fischer and Rich Marotta. Jessica Rosales will serve as the onsite ringside reporter.