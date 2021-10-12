Deontay Wilder suffered only broken finger during epic Tyson Fury clash

October 12th, 2021

Sean Michael Ham

Despite some reports that Deontay Wilder needed thorough hospital treatment after his loss to Tyson Fury, the American only damaged a finger in the defeat.

According to WBN’s Dan Rafael, who was in Las Vegas to witness the enthralling contest, Wilder was given a clean bill of health despite the digit.

After securing his place in history alongside “The Gypsy King” in Las Vegas, Wilder will now be free to pursue further heavyweight options.

Rafael said: “Per Deontay Wilder manager Shelly Finkel, Wilder was released from the hospital late Saturday night.

“The only issue being a broken finger on his right hand that he will see a specialist to take care of,” he added.

Increasing his stock and proving heart beyond a shadow of a doubt, Wilder remains one of the top names in the sport.

His options for another 2022 super-fight are plenty, with the likes of Andy Ruiz Jr. and the fourth installment with Fury within grasp.

Per Deontay Wilder manager Shelly Finkel, Wilder was released from the hospital late Saturday night with the only issue being a broken finger on his right hand that he will see a specialist to take care of. #boxing #FuryWilder3 — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) October 11, 2021

Trainer Malik Scott also proved his worth in what was his first-ever bout as a trainer. The ex-heavyweight guided Wilder the way “The Bronze Bomber” wanted, enabling the former champion to go out on his shield.

This scenario didn’t happen in the rematch and subsequently saw Mark Breland fired for throwing in the towel.

DEONTAY WILDER TRAINER

It’s just another example of the warrior spirit Wilder possesses. Scott couldn’t have been prouder.

“Ah, brother, you already know I will walk with you through any storm. I stand by your side regardless of any circumstances. Our bond is forever unbreakable.

“What you and Fury did was unbelievable, and the heart you two showed was astounding. I love you, brother.

“[To] Tyson, [what an] incredible fighter you are. You have a very uncanny way of bringing out the best in people.

“I really embraced this mission with open arms knowing we were going up against one of the best heavyweights of any era. [And] With my man [Sugarhill Steward] being your head trainer made the task even more intriguing.

“We was [sic] great, but you guys was [sic] greater. Congratulations on a victory well earned.

“Boxing Wins Again,” he added.

Expect to see both Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury in more massive fights in the coming year.

