Tyson Fury restores P4P ranking, sits below Canelo and Oleksandr Uysk

October 11th, 2021

On Saturday night, two-time world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury restored his pound for pound ranking with a battling performance in Las Vegas.

“The Gypsy King” went toe-to-toe with one of the most fearsome punchers of all time, emerging with a second stoppage win over career-rival Deontay Wilder.

With the triumph, Fury ended eighteen months of inactivity that usually would have meant a lost rating altogether. But due to Covid, WBN relaxed the P4P rules to see all fighters given ample time to compete and remain on the list during the pandemic.

Therefore, Fury climbed back to the number three spot he possessed at the beginning of the year.

TYSON FURY DROP

Previously, Tyson Fury had dropped as low as seven as those around him fought, with Naoya Inoue and Oleksandr Usyk just two of those who overhauled the Briton.

Reclaiming his place as the number one heavyweight on the planet did not mean Fury could overtake the Ukrainian, though.

Due to Usyk’s undisputed reign at cruiserweight and subsequent unified victory over Anthony Joshua in the top division, Usyk stays above Fury on the P4P list.

Tyson Fury is the leading fighter at the weight until any man, including Usyk, can take the honor from him.

His first of any physical title, the Wilder defense also saw Fury move from three stars to four on the P4P rating system.

WBN POUND FOR POUND TOP 50 – OCT 2021

#1 CANELO ALVAREZ

RANKING IN JANUARY: 1

#2 OLEKSANDR USYK

RANKING IN JANUARY: 8

#3 TYSON FURY

RANKING IN JANUARY: 3

#4 NAOYA INOUE

RANKING IN JANUARY: 5

#5 ERROL SPENCE

RANKING IN JANUARY: 2

#6 TEOFIMO LOPEZ

RANKING IN JANUARY: 4

#7 JOSH TAYLOR

RANKING IN JANUARY: 26

#8 TERENCE CRAWFORD

RANKING IN JANUARY: 6

#9 NONITO DONAIRE

RANKING IN JANUARY: 30

#10 JUAN ESTRADA

RANKING IN JANUARY: 11

#11 GERVONTA DAVIS

RANKING IN JANUARY: 13

#12 VASYL LOMACHENKO

RANKING IN JANUARY: 12

#13 KAZUTO IOKA

RANKING IN JANUARY: 9

#14 GENNADIY GOLOVKIN

RANKING IN JANUARY: 10

#15 ROMAN GONZALEZ

RANKING IN JANUARY: 17

#16 YORDENIS UGAS

RANKING IN JANUARY: NE

#17 MIKEY GARCIA

RANKING IN JANUARY: 15

#18 JERMELL CHARLO

RANKING IN JANUARY: 25

#19 OSCAR VALDEZ

RANKING IN JANUARY: NE

#20 DEONTAY WILDER

RANKING IN JANUARY: 22

#21 SHAWN PORTER

RANKING IN JANUARY: 18

#22 LEO SANTA CRUZ

RANKING IN JANUARY: 19

#23 KOSEI TANAKA

RANKING IN JANUARY: 20

#24 SRISAKET SOR RUNGVISAI

RANKING IN JANUARY: 24

#25 JOSE RAMIREZ

RANKING IN JANUARY: 16

#26 JERMALL CHARLO

RANKING IN JANUARY: 28

#27 ANTHONY JOSHUA

RANKING IN JANUARY: 14

#28 ARTUR BETERBIEV

RANKING IN JANUARY: 23

#29 REGIS PROGRAIS

RANKING IN JANUARY: 27

#30 GARY RUSSELL JR.

RANKING IN JANUARY: 29

31 to 50

#31 EMANUEL NAVARRETE

RANKING IN JANUARY: 39

#32 ANDY RUIZ JR.

RANKING IN JANUARY: 34

#33 WANHENG MENAYOTHIN

RANKING IN JANUARY: 31

#34 DANIEL JACOBS

RANKING IN JANUARY: 32

#35 KEITH THURMAN

RANKING IN JANUARY: 33

#36 DMITRY BIVOL

RANKING IN JANUARY: 37

#37 DEMETRIUS ANDRADE

RANKING IN JANUARY: 43

#38 GUILLERMO RIGONDEAUX

RANKING IN JANUARY: 36

#39 DAVID BENAVIDEZ

RANKING IN JANUARY: 44

#40 JOHN RIEL CASIMERO

RANKING IN JANUARY: 48

#41 MIGUEL BERCHELT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 21

#42 MAIRIS BRIEDIS

RANKING IN JANUARY: 38

#43 BRANDON FIGUEROA

RANKING IN JANUARY: NE

#44 MURODJON AKHMADALIEV

RANKING IN JANUARY: 41

#45 JERWIN ANCAJAS

RANKING IN JANUARY: 42

#46 JAMEL HERRING

RANKING IN JANUARY: NE

#47 GILBERTO RAMIREZ

RANKING IN JANUARY: 45

#48 JAIME MUNGUIA

RANKING IN JANUARY: NE

#49 HIROTO KYOGUCHI

RANKING IN JANUARY: 47

#50 JULIO CESAR MARTINEZ

RANKING IN JANUARY: NE

