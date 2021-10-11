Santiago Dominguez features this Friday night on Roy Jones Jr. show

October 11th, 2021

Undefeated Santiago “Somer” Dominguez (24-0, 18 KOs), arguably Mexico’s No. 1 welterweight fighter, returns to the ring for the first time in 2021 to headline the October 15th RJJ Boxing on FIGHT PASS® 52, at Auditorio Benito Juarez in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico.

Presented by Roy Jones Jr. (RJJ) Boxing Promotions, in association with De La O Promotions, Kochul Pro and World Cup Boxing Series, streaming live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. To sign up for UFC FIGHT PASS, please visit www.ufcfightpass.com.

The heavy-handed Santiago, who is a former NABF Welterweight Champion, takes on Jesus “Chino” Antonio Rubio (13-4, 7 KOs) in the 10-round main event.

Santiago hasn’t fought since last December 10th, when he won a 10-round split decision over Ricardo Lara (22-8). “My body just needed a break,” Dominguez explained his 10-month inactive stretch. “I fought five times in 2019, four in 2020, and won the NABF welterweight title in the process. I’m ready physically, mentally, and spiritually.”

Rubio represents the toughest test of Dominguez’ 7-year pro career based on him challenging Alberto Puello (18-0) in his most recent fight, albeit in a loss by 12-round decision, for the vacant WBA Interim World Super Lightweight Championship. An 8-round win by decision against Sonny Fredrickson in his previous fight set-up Rubio’s title shot.

“I know he (Rubio) is a very good boxer,” Dominguez spoke about his opponent. “He defeated an American (Fredrickson) foe who was 21-3 at the time. He just fought for the world title. I expect him to come in shape and with a will to win. This will be a fight! I will make it a fight whether or not my opponent wants one or not.

“I know that eventually these big names will have to fight me. If all goes well (versus Rubio), I hope to get back into the WBC’s top 15 rankings, and have an opportunity to fight guys like Mikey Garcia, Danny Garcia, Amir Khan, and other great former world champions. I want to earn my world title opportunity and a victory over one of these great fighters will do just that for me.”

In the 10-round co-feature, former WBC Youth Silver Featherweight Champion Jose “El Sugar” Eduardo Nunez (21-1, 21 KOs) meets Osvaldo “Catotas” Maldonado (10-1, 5 KOs). One of the best kept secrets in boxing, Nunez has 21 knockouts in 21 victories but, Maldonado has the same style as the only fighter to defeat Nunez, Hiram Gallardo, who won a 6-round decision in 2018.

Lightweights Jose “Cheche Choryboy” Valenzuela (9-3, 3 KOs) and Jose Luis Vazquez (12-2, 5 KOs) are matched in an intra-state battle for Sinaloa bragging rights in an 8-rounder. Valenzuela is from Los Mochis, Vazquez lives in Culiacan.

In the RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS opener, Mexican featherweights Nazario Castro (6-2, 3 KOs) squares off with Enrique Mejia Morales (3-1, 0 KOs) in a 6-round fight.