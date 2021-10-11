Pablo Vicente to face dangerous veteran Javier Herrera on Oct 26

October 11th, 2021

On Friday, October 29, 2021, Sampson Lewkowicz of Sampson Boxing, Carlos Gonzalez of Best Box, Carlos Andres Tello of Tello-Box and Paco Damian of Paco Presents will present “Boxeo Caliente 2,” the second instalment of a six-card series of professional boxing shows at the Vasco Núñez de Balboa Convention Center in the El Panama Hotel in Panama City, Panama.

Broadcast live internationally on TyC Sports and in Panama on TV Max, in the night’s 10-round main event, power-punching super featherweight Pablo “The Cuban Menace” Vicente will face dangerous veteran Javier “Johnny” Herrera for the WBC Continental Americas Super Featherweight Championship.

The 28-year-old Vicente, a former decorated amateur on the Cuban National Team, hails from Panama City via Havana, and is currently ranked #10 in the world by the WBC. A fearsome puncher, Vicente (17-1, 15 KOs) turned professional in 2016 and has gone on to stop all but three of his professional opponents.

A bonafide spoiler, 28-year-old Herrera (17-4-1, 8 KOs) of Catamarca, Argentina, has never been stopped in his professional career and is coming off an impressive unanimous decision victory over his then 13-1 countryman Sergio Damian Rosalez last May.

In the 10-round middleweight co-main event, Argentina’s Sebastian Horacio “La Promesa” Papeschi will take on Mexico’s Hector Manuel “Baby” Zepeda. Papeschi (17-3, 6 KOs) is a 30-year-old southpaw from Lujan, Buenos Aires. Zepeda (20-2, 6 KOs) is a 24-year-old from Tijuana, Baja California.

Also scheduled is an eight-round super flyweight battle between Panama City-based former world title challenger, Ronal Batista (12-2, 8 KOs) and Mexico City’s Hytan Ramos (10-4-2, 2 KOs); as well as a four-round lightweight rematch between Panama City crosstown rivals Charlie Wilson (2-1-1, 2 KOs) and Jonathan “El Bloque” Torres (2-0).

Coachella, California via Panama City’s undefeated southpaw featherweight Jose “Magnifico” Nunez (12-0-2, 5 KOs) will take on Mexican warrior Jesus Arturo “Chucho” Guzman (8-4, 5 KOs) in an eight-rounder, and rounding out the action will be Panama City’s own Alexis Moreno (2-1, 2 KOs) in a four-round lightweight bout vs. TBA.

Sembrando Campeones, an amateur boxing tournament featuring the next wave of Panamanian champions is scheduled to begin the show. The primary sponsor for these events is Mexican gambling-industry giant Caliente.