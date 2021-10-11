Nonito Donaire signs with Probellum, long-time friend Richard Schaefer

October 11th, 2021

Multi-weight world champion Nonito Donaire has signed with Richard Schaefer’s new promotional outfit Probellum.

In a statement released on Monday, Donaire and Schaefer confirmed their new collaboration.

“Probellum is proud to announce the huge promotional signing of boxing legend and nine-time, four-weight world champion Nonito Donaire,” said Probellum.

“Donaire (41-6, 27 knockouts) is the reigning WBC bantamweight champion and is universally recognized as one of the greatest boxers of the last 20 years.

“The ‘Filipino Flash’ won his current world title with a fourth-round knockout win over Nordine Oubaali earlier this year. He has also claimed world honors at flyweight, super-bantamweight, and featherweight.

“He has been involved in some of the biggest fights that the sport has seen. Nonito has shared the ring with fellow greats like Jorge Arce, Guillermo Rigondeaux, Vic Darchinyan, Naoya Inoue, and Carl Frampton.”

Donaire is the latest acquisition by Probellum, following Regis Prograis, Badou Jack, Eimantas Stanionis, Arthur Biyarslanov, Taras Shelestyuk, Ricky Burns, Eduardo Hernandez, and Brandon Moore.

Announcing his pleasure at joining forces with his long-time friend, Donaire said: “Richard Schaefer has always been a “‘fighter’s first’ promoter.

“I am convinced that with his vision, leadership skills, and passion for the fighters, he will elevate the sport. Most importantly, he’ll continue to empower fighters.

“I am proud to be part of Team Probellum. To continue my relationship and friendship with Richard.”

Schaefer stated: “Nonito and Rachel Donaire are not just the best husband and wife or fighter and trainer team in boxing today. They are most certainly in the history of the sport.

FUTURE HALL OF FAMER

“Nonito is one of the greatest fighters in boxing. A future Hall of Famer and four-division and nine-time world champion.

“It’s not just his talent in the ring, but his personality, charisma, and values outside of the ring make him the champion and role model he is.

“I am fortunate to call him my friend. It is a pleasure and an honor for me to have him join Probellum.

“I can’t wait to help him unify the bantamweight division and conquer many more world titles.”

News on when Donaire will have his first fight after signing with Probellum will get announced soon.

