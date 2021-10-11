Isaiah Wise stops Dewayne Williams in 67 seconds

October 11th, 2021

Darryl Cobb Jr.

This past Saturday night, Isaiah Wise scored an explosive first-round stoppage over Dewayne Williams in a scheduled six-round middleweight fight which was the feature bout of a seven bout card at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

The card was promoted by RDR Promotions.

Wise landed a jab that was followed by an explosive right to the head that put Williams on the canvas. Williams got to his feet, but was deemed unable to continue, and the bout was stopped at 1:07.

Wise, 161 lbs of Philadelphia is 10-2-2 with six knockouts. Williams, 161 lbs of Philadelphia is 3-4.

Naheem Parker won a four-round unanimous decision over Raekwon Butler in a battle of previously undefeated junior welterweights.

Parker dropped Butler with a left hook in round two. Butler, 139 lbs of Brooklyn, NY is 3-1.

Parker, 141 lbs of Canden, NJ won by scores of 39-36 and 38-37 twice is now 4-0.

Rashan Adams made a successful pro debut with a four-round unanimous decision over Joshua Zimmerman in a junior lightweight bout.

Adams, 133.8 lbs of Philadelphia won by 40-36 scores on all cards and is 1-0. Zimmerman, 135 lbs of Baltimore is 0-5.

Boimah Karmo and Michael Gibbons battled to a four-round majority draw in a welterweight contest.

Gibbons took a card 39-37 and two cards read even at 38-38. Karmo. 147 lbs of Sharon Hill, PA is 1-0-1. Gibbons, 144.5 lbs of Atlanta is 0-0-1.

Nicholas Sullivan remained undefeated with a four-round unanimous decision over Braulio Avila in a lightweight bout.

Sullivan, 136 lbs of Norfolk, VA won by scores 40-36 twice and 39-37 and is now 4-0. Avila, 135 lbs of Mexico is 3-12.

Temlin Raimkulov won a four-round unanimous decision over Jahdon Ervin in a middleweight bout.

Raimkulov, 160 lbs of Almaty, KAZ wom by scores of 39-37 on all cards and is now 3-1-2. Ervin, 158.6 lbs of St. Clair, PA is 1-1.

Rah’Quand McDaniel stopped Soslan Alborov in round two of a scheduled four-round junior middleweight fight.

At the end of round one, McDaniel dropped Albrov with a hard left hook to the head. Early in round two, McDaniel sent Alborov to the canvas for a 2nd time. McDaniel finished off Alborov with a sweeping left hook that sent him down and out at 1:37.

McDaniel, 154 lbs of Philadelphia, PA is 1-0 with one knokout. Alborov, 150.6 lbs of Philadelphia is 0-1.