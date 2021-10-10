Fury vs Wilder saga ‘as good as any heavyweight trilogy in history’

October 10th, 2021

Ryan Hafey

Tyson Fury once again became the best heavyweight on the planet as “The Gypsy King” dropped Deontay Wilder three times to retain his WBC title.

The Briton picked himself off the canvas twice in the fight to make the knockdown count six to four in his favor over the trilogy saga.

After the victory, Fury compared his epic battles with Wilder to the best three-bout happenings to ever happen in the history of the sport.

“It was a great fight tonight, as good as any trilogy in history,” said Fury. “October 9, 2021, will go down in history, I hope.

“I always said I was the best in the world, and he was the second-best. Don’t ever doubt me. When the chips are down, I will always deliver.”

Fury added: “Like the great John Wayne said, iron and steel, baby. I give God the glory for the victory. [Deontay Wilder] is a tough man. He took some big shots tonight.

“And I want to say that if it weren’t for SugarHill, America, and Detroit’s own, I wouldn’t have gotten through that fight tonight. He said, ‘get your jab working, big guy, and throw that right hand down the middle. That’s how the big dogs do it.'”

Going further, Fury revealed that his exchange with Wilder at the end of the fight failed to squash the pre-fight beef the pair shared.

🗣️ "I went over to shake his hand and say well done and he was like 'No, I don't respect you'." Tyson Fury revealed the exchange of words after knocking out Deontay Wilder in the 11th round in Las Vegas to defend his WBC heavyweight title. pic.twitter.com/qoOUWYrra2 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 10, 2021

DEONTAY WILDER

Wilder, for his part, gave his all. His onslaught in the fourth round almost took Fury out again. It wiped away the memories of his poor performance in the rematch last year.

“The Bronze Bomber” stated: “I did my best, but it wasn’t good enough. I’m not sure what happened.

“I know that in training, he did certain things. I also knew that he didn’t come in at 277 to be a ballet dancer.

“He came to lean on me, try to rough me up, and he succeeded,” added the former champion.

HEAVYWEIGHT IMPROVEMENTS

Coach Malik Scott made significant improvements to Wilder on the night that would undoubtedly give the American a chance against any top division contender in the world.

A fight with Andy Ruiz Jr. has long been on the mind of Al Haymon. But it may be some time before talks can begin for a Pay Per View against Mexico’s only heavyweight champion of all time.

