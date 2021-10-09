New Tyson Fury glove row erupts, Deontay Wilder team film ‘used’ Paffens

The WBC heavyweight champion and Deontay Wilder are just hours away from trading blows again, but there’s another row erupting over Tyson Fury’s gloves.

Tay Jones, a member of Wilder’s team and a fellow pro boxer, posted a video of the Paffen Sports attire Fury plans to use for the trilogy.

According to reports, they are the same brand and shape Fury has used before against Wilder. Jones, though, claims the ones approved already look used.

Posting his evidence online, the response to the video and photos remains mixed. WBN understands Wilder is also aware of the finding and may not be entirely happy with the situation.

Wilder plans to use Everlast MX gloves for the fight, similar to the Paffens Fury is to trade with on the night.

The pair have been down this road many times before. “The Bronze Bomber” and his legion of fans accused Fury of cheating in both fights.

As they approach the trilogy, further emphasis will be on making sure the big-punching stars are on board with each other’s choice of weaponry.

One Fury fan is already skeptical of the footage posted by Jones.

“Your bloke made a video of Fury’s gloves and said they look used so he could boost YouTube video ratings on the subject and make excuses for Wilder losing already the tool.”

DEONTAY WILDER REACTION

A Wilder fan stated: “You cheated with your gloves. That’s why Wilder is making a fuss. Just because the media ain’t talking about it doesn’t mean we don’t know what we’re looking at.”

The debate could rumble on until the first bell at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. There’s never been a Fury vs. Wilder event without some controversy before the bell goes.

Fury remains the favorite to win the fight, despite what goes on within social media. Wilder weighed his heaviest yet and will use similar gloves to avoid a repeat of the second meeting.

That beatdown remains his only loss. Wilder knows a victory will put him back in contention for an undisputed collision with Oleksandr Usyk in 2022.

