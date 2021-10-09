Smokescreens as Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder scale closer than ever

October 9th, 2021

Sumio Yamada

Heavyweights Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder hoodwinked the media and fans on Friday by scaling nowhere near pre-weigh-in predictions.

Wilder had been looking more streamlined and slighter during training. Reports were rife that he’d come in lower than the previous 231 pounds for the trilogy.

As it turns out, the reshaping of his muscular physique added weight rather than taking it away. “The Bronze Bomber” hit a career-high 238 in Las Vegas.

Fury, for his money, had to deal with rumors of him being out of shape and not training correctly. He stunned the crowd by weighing in fully clothed and still only weighing 277 pounds.

For the rematch in February 2020, Fury scaled 273 pounds and was in irresistible form. Therefore, taking away the Undertaker hat, clothes, and whatever he had in his pockets, “The Gypsy King” may well be lighter than last time out.

The goings-on only served to add even more drama to Saturday night which will be the boxing event of the year.

TYSON FURY vs. DEONTAY WILDER WEIGHTS

WBC HEAVYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP – 12 ROUNDS

Tyson FURY vs. Deontay WILDER

Manchester, UK Tuscaloosa, AL

30-0-1 (21 KOs) 42-1-1 (41 KOs)

Weight: 277 lbs. Weight: 238 lbs.

TYSON FURY vs. DEONTAY WILDER PPV UNDERCARD

NABO & WBC CONTINENTAL AMERICAS HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE – 10 ROUNDS

Efe AJAGBA vs Frank SÁNCHEZ

Ughelli, NGA Guantanamo, CUB

15-0 (12 KOs) 18-0 (13 KOs)

Weight: 237 lbs. Weight: 240 lbs.

HEAVYWEIGHTS – 12 ROUNDS

Robert HELENIUS vs Adam KOWNACKI

Stockholm, SWE Lomza, POL

30-3 (19 KOs) 20-1 (15 KOs)

Weight: 246 lbs. Weight: 258 lbs.

NABF HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE – 8 ROUNDS

Jared ANDERSON vs. Vladimir TERESHKIN

Toledo, OH Kovylkino, RUS

9-0 (9 KOs) 22-0-1 (12 KOs)

Weight: 240 lbs. Weight: 256 lbs.

NON-PPV CARD

VACANT NABO SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT TITLE – 10 ROUNDS

Edgar BERLANGA vs Marcelo Esteban COCERES

Brooklyn, NY Villaguay, ARG

17-0 (16 KOs) 30-2-1 (16 KOs)

Weight: 168 lbs. Weight: 166.5 lbs.

SUPER WELTERWEIGHTS – 10 ROUNDS

Julian WILLIAMS vs. Vladimir HERNÁNDEZ

Philadelphia, PA Durango, MEX

27-2-1 (16 KOs) 12-4 (6 KOs)

Weight: 156.5 lbs. Weight: 153.5 lbs.

JR. NABF FEATHERWEIGHT TITLE – 10 ROUNDS

Robeisy RAMIREZ vs Orlando GONZÁLEZ

Cienfuegos, CUB Aguadilla, PR

7-1 (4 KOs) 17-0 (10 KOs)

Weight: 126 lbs. Weight: 126 lbs.

FEATHERWEIGHTS – 4 ROUNDS

Bruce CARRINGTON vs. Cesar CANTU

Brooklyn, NY Weslaco, TX

Pro debut 3-1 (1 KOs)

Weight: 127 lbs. Weight: 127 lbs.

HEAVYWEIGHTS – 8 ROUNDS

Viktor FAUST vs. Mike MARSHALL

Svitlovodsk, UKR Danbury, CT

7-0 (5 KOs) 6-1-1 (4 KOs)

Weight: 233 lbs. Weight: 242 lbs.

Tickets for Fury vs. Wilder III are available now. Fans can purchase at www.tmobilearena.com or www.axs.com. Top Rank, BombZquad Promotions, TGB Promotions, and Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions promote the event. Fury vs. Wilder III is a Premier Boxing Champions presentation.

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.