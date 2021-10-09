Smokescreens as Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder scale closer than ever
Heavyweights Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder hoodwinked the media and fans on Friday by scaling nowhere near pre-weigh-in predictions.
Wilder had been looking more streamlined and slighter during training. Reports were rife that he’d come in lower than the previous 231 pounds for the trilogy.
As it turns out, the reshaping of his muscular physique added weight rather than taking it away. “The Bronze Bomber” hit a career-high 238 in Las Vegas.
Fury, for his money, had to deal with rumors of him being out of shape and not training correctly. He stunned the crowd by weighing in fully clothed and still only weighing 277 pounds.
For the rematch in February 2020, Fury scaled 273 pounds and was in irresistible form. Therefore, taking away the Undertaker hat, clothes, and whatever he had in his pockets, “The Gypsy King” may well be lighter than last time out.
The goings-on only served to add even more drama to Saturday night which will be the boxing event of the year.
TYSON FURY vs. DEONTAY WILDER WEIGHTS
WBC HEAVYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP – 12 ROUNDS
Tyson FURY vs. Deontay WILDER
Manchester, UK Tuscaloosa, AL
30-0-1 (21 KOs) 42-1-1 (41 KOs)
Weight: 277 lbs. Weight: 238 lbs.
TYSON FURY vs. DEONTAY WILDER PPV UNDERCARD
NABO & WBC CONTINENTAL AMERICAS HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE – 10 ROUNDS
Efe AJAGBA vs Frank SÁNCHEZ
Ughelli, NGA Guantanamo, CUB
15-0 (12 KOs) 18-0 (13 KOs)
Weight: 237 lbs. Weight: 240 lbs.
HEAVYWEIGHTS – 12 ROUNDS
Robert HELENIUS vs Adam KOWNACKI
Stockholm, SWE Lomza, POL
30-3 (19 KOs) 20-1 (15 KOs)
Weight: 246 lbs. Weight: 258 lbs.
NABF HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE – 8 ROUNDS
Jared ANDERSON vs. Vladimir TERESHKIN
Toledo, OH Kovylkino, RUS
9-0 (9 KOs) 22-0-1 (12 KOs)
Weight: 240 lbs. Weight: 256 lbs.
NON-PPV CARD
VACANT NABO SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT TITLE – 10 ROUNDS
Edgar BERLANGA vs Marcelo Esteban COCERES
Brooklyn, NY Villaguay, ARG
17-0 (16 KOs) 30-2-1 (16 KOs)
Weight: 168 lbs. Weight: 166.5 lbs.
SUPER WELTERWEIGHTS – 10 ROUNDS
Julian WILLIAMS vs. Vladimir HERNÁNDEZ
Philadelphia, PA Durango, MEX
27-2-1 (16 KOs) 12-4 (6 KOs)
Weight: 156.5 lbs. Weight: 153.5 lbs.
JR. NABF FEATHERWEIGHT TITLE – 10 ROUNDS
Robeisy RAMIREZ vs Orlando GONZÁLEZ
Cienfuegos, CUB Aguadilla, PR
7-1 (4 KOs) 17-0 (10 KOs)
Weight: 126 lbs. Weight: 126 lbs.
FEATHERWEIGHTS – 4 ROUNDS
Bruce CARRINGTON vs. Cesar CANTU
Brooklyn, NY Weslaco, TX
Pro debut 3-1 (1 KOs)
Weight: 127 lbs. Weight: 127 lbs.
HEAVYWEIGHTS – 8 ROUNDS
Viktor FAUST vs. Mike MARSHALL
Svitlovodsk, UKR Danbury, CT
7-0 (5 KOs) 6-1-1 (4 KOs)
Weight: 233 lbs. Weight: 242 lbs.
Tickets for Fury vs. Wilder III are available now. Fans can purchase at www.tmobilearena.com or www.axs.com. Top Rank, BombZquad Promotions, TGB Promotions, and Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions promote the event. Fury vs. Wilder III is a Premier Boxing Champions presentation.