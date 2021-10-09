Liam Smith vs Anthony Fowler – Running order for Liverpool

October 9th, 2021

Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing

The running order is set for Saturday night’s super-welterweight clash between Liam Smith and Anthony Fowler in Liverpool.

Smith and Fowler collide for the bragging rights of the world-famous city.

SMITH VS. FOWLER WEIGHTS AND RUNNING ORDER

16:30 BST LIVE ON BEFORE THE BELL

4 x 3 mins Super-Flyweight contest

BLANE HYLAND 117lbs v SANTIAGO SAN EUSEBIO 116lbs 6oz

(Liverpool, England) (Lyon, France)

followed by

6 x 3 mins Super-Lightweight contest

ROBBIE DAVIES JR 143.5lbs v JONNY PHILLIPS 140lbs

(Liverpool, England) (Sandhurst, England)

followed by

8 x 3 mins International Heavyweight contest

SOLOMON DACRES 227lbs 8oz v KAMIL SOKOLOWSKI 239lbs 8oz

(Birmingham, England) (Czestochowa, Poland)

followed by

10 x 3 mins Lightweight contest

LUKE WILLIS 134lbs 8oz v RYLAN CHARLTON 134lbs 8oz

(Liverpool, England) (Norwich, England)

19:00 BST LIVE ON DAZN

followed by

10 x 3 mins Super-Welterweight contest

KIERON CONWAY 156lbs 2oz v JAMES METCALF 156lbs 8oz

(Northampton, England) (Liverpool, England)

followed by

10 x 2 mins WBA Bantamweight World Title

SHANNON COURTENAY 120lbs 8oz v JAMIE MITCHELL 117lbs 8oz

(Watford, England) (California, USA)

followed by

6 x 3 mins Super-Bantamweight contest

PETER MCGRAIL 127lbs 2oz v ED HARRISON 128lbs 8oz

(Liverpool, England) (Blackpool, England)

followed by

12 x 3 mins British Super-Welterweight Title

TED CHEESEMAN 153lbs v TROY WILLIAMSON 153lbs 2oz

(Bermondsey, England) (Darlington, England)

followed by

12 x 3 mins WBA International Super-Welterweight Title

LIAM SMITH 154lbs v ANTHONY FOWLER 153lbs 2oz

(Liverpool, England) (Liverpool, England)

PRE-FIGHT QUOTES

Liam Smith:

“I feel good, the way the fighter should feel in fight week. We’re here. If I’m not ready now, I’ll never be, so I’m just looking forward to Saturday and being back. I had a long time out, 17 months, I got the cobwebs off in Russia, and you’ll see a better Liam Smith.

“He [Anthony] talks about desire and that, you’re obsessed with it and the stuff he posts out. Desire, I’ve lived in a house with three brothers where boxing’s been our life, we’ve got to have the desire to do stuff we’ve done, it’s not like I’ve won British Titles and that. We’ve all got desire. We can all push to that. We’ll see Saturday.

“I still think it’s a step too far for him, you can do twelve rounds in the gym with as many sparring partners as you want, but it’s different under the lights with ten-ounce gloves on and when you’ve got adrenaline inside of you. Shane can help as much as he wants, but it’s only Anthony and me in there when the bell goes.

“Let’s not beat around the bush. You [Eddie] made this. Anthony didn’t call you for me. You did.

“You put a fight to me, and I’ll take it, I’ll think right okay, what the pro and cons are to it? I’ll take it. I said to my manager, let me know if the Fowler fight is the route we’re going, because if that’s the route we’re going, then so be it. Obviously, in hindsight, I wasn’t looking at Anthony as an opponent. He should be fighting for the British Title, which I had a long time. He’s humped past that. He’s in a fight now, and we’re three days away – we’ll see.

“Of course, I do. I’ve got things in my career and the pride I want to keep. I’ve never lost to a domestic fighter, and I fully intend to keep that on Saturday night. We’ve never lost a scouse derby as a family, and I fully intend to keep that. My aspirations for challenging for a World Title again, if I lose to Anthony Fowler, I’ve got no chance of doing that, so I’ve got a lot at stake for myself, and that’s why I’ve knuckled down that way. I have.”

Anthony Fowler:

“I’m grateful for the opportunity. I’m here because I want to be here and win. I want to fight. We don’t call bluffs; we take fights that we believe we can win. I’ve had the best camp of my life. I’m the best possible version of myself. I’ve had a whole base with no injuries at all. I’m at my physical peak. I’m coming off four straight knockout wins. I’ve been very active, so let’s have it.

“He’s been to the top. He’s been World Champion. I haven’t. I’ve had that mad desire since I was 11. It’s all I’ve ever wanted my whole life. I’ve given my entire life to boxing, it’s all paid off, luckily enough, but it means nothing without the win. I’m not here to make up the numbers.

“I’m fully prepared for it. I’ve been visualizing it every day, day in, day out, for weeks and weeks. I couldn’t be in a better place, mentally, weight, strength, and sparring. I’ve had some tough, tough sparring. I did twelve rounds, and I was fresh as a daisy. I’m in unreal shape because I haven’t been getting tired, just training and thinking about this fight – I haven’t stopped. I’m just in a great place.

“We’ve both got two arms, two legs. It’s as simple as that – we’re both men. I’ve been active over the last two years. Liam’s had one fight in two years, that bound to play a part. Being inactive and I feel the time is right for me, I feel like this is my time.”

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.