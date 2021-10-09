The “biggest heavyweight puncher of all time” just got bigger and heavier

October 9th, 2021

Sean Michael Ham

The chiseled Deontay Wilder – a man labeled by many as the most significant heavyweight puncher of all time – is at his biggest and heaviest ever.

“The Bronze Bomber” hit the scales on Friday night to audible gasps as a weight of 238 pounds got announced by Jimmy Lennon Jr.

Predictions that Wilder would come in considerably lighter got wiped away in seconds as the former heavyweight champion scaled seven pounds heavier than his first defeat.

Wilder took a beating from Tyson Fury in February 2020 when he didn’t look as mobile as he usually does. This scenario led to questions from the media as to why he decided to weigh so heavy at 231.

In most of his most fearsome performances, Wilder weighed less than 220 pounds. This time around, he’s gone north rather than to the south with his bulk.

It will give Wilder extra power – if that’s even possible. But the fact he has to maneuver around one of the most mobile heavyweights of all time is another story.

Getting into those positions when he’s so big could prove an impossible feat. However, it may only take one punch when he gets there, and that’s what Wilder is banking on tonight.

Before the rescheduled fight, ex-world champion Regis Prograis called Wilder “The hardest puncher in boxing history.”

Meanwhile, promoter Lou DiBella agreed with the notion.

“(Deontay Wilder has) Arguably the most incredible one-punch power ever. Up there with Mike Tyson, George Foreman, Ernie Shavers.

“The hardest punchers in heavyweight history,” said the Hall of Famer.

HEAVYWEIGHT DANGER

Fury hardly took a solid blow when the pair engaged in February 2020. The fight was over in the seventh round, with Fury not losing a single second.

Wilder was out of commission seemingly from the first bell as Fury rushed him immediately and didn’t give him the chance to get set.

This time around, it will be different. You can guarantee that. But the kind of difference cannot be predicted by anyone.

Does Fury repeat his tactics and have Wilder ready for him? – Or does he completely change and maybe even start slower and switch stances more often?

You can never tell what “The Gypsy King” will do. As for Wilder, you know he’s only looking for that equalizer, that one shot to end it all.

He has twelve rounds to land it unless Fury swamps him again.

Value betting prediction: Deontay Wilder KO 1 to 6 rounds.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.