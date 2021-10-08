WATCH: Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder weigh-in live from Las Vegas

October 8th, 2021

Fury vs Wilder weigh in – This afternoon in Las Vegas, Nevada [Tonight at 10 pm UK time], Tyson Fury and Deontay will hit the scales to weigh-in ahead of their trilogy fight.

On Saturday night, Fury and Wilder battle it out for the WBC heavyweight title live on ESPN, FOX Sports PPV on BT Sport Box Office.

It will represent the final time the pair will go eyeball-to-eyeball before they trade blows again on the back of two dramatic contests.

The first bout saw Fury hit the canvas twice before surviving to claim a draw. The second was all Fury as Wilder tasted the floor this time and lost via seventh-round stoppage.

The saga is due to end this time around, no matter the result.

FURY vs WILDER WEIGH IN

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

TYSON FURY vs. DEONTAY WILDER UNDERCARD

A stacked undercard for the Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III heavyweight title trilogy showdown will also weigh ahead of the PPV event on Saturday, October 9, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Nigerian Olympian “The One and Only” Efe Ajagba and fellow unbeaten Frank “The Cuban Flash” meet in the 10-round co-main event.

Heavyweight contenders Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius and Adam “Babyface” Kownacki square off in a 12-round rematch.

Also, 21-year-old sensation Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson features. Anderson takes on Russian veteran Vladimir Tereshkin in the eight-round PPV opener.

Competing in preliminary bouts airing on ESPN2 and FS1 is super middleweight knockout artist Edgar “The Chosen One” Berlanga.

He faces former title challenger Marcelo Esteban “El Terrible” Coceres in a 10-round showdown.

Finally, former unified 154-pound champion Julian “J-Rock” Williams returns to take on Mexico’s Vladimir Hernandez in a 10-round bout.

Watch the Fury vs Wilder weigh in on WBN.

Tickets for Fury vs. Wilder III are available now. Fans can purchase at www.tmobilearena.com or www.axs.com. Furthermore, Top Rank, BombZquad Promotions, TGB Promotions, and Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions promote the event. Fury vs. Wilder III is a Premier Boxing Champions presentation.

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.