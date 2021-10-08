Over one hundred countries vie for prize money at AIBA World Championships

October 8th, 2021

Boxers from 105 countries are to take part in the XXI AIBA Men’s World Boxing Championships in Belgrade, Serbia. The number of registered boxers is 650 athletes, which is a record in the tournament’s history.

The competition will be held in 13 weight categories for the first time in AIBA’s history. The weight classes were extended from August 2021, and the Belgrade Championships will become the first major competition with such a format. The event will feature AIBA World champions, including Andy Cruz Gomez, Roniel Iglesias, Arlen Lopez, Julio La Cruz, as well as Lazaro Alvarez, all from Cuba.

Belgrade will also welcome such top-class boxers as Hovhannes Bachkov (Armenia), Loren Alfonso Dominguez (Azerbaijan), Wanderson de Oliveira and Abner Teixeira (Brazil), Javier Ibanez and Radoslav Pantaleev (Bulgaria), Yuberjen Martinez Rivas (Colombia), Billal Bennama and Sofiane Oumiha (France), Nelvie Tiafack (Germany), Sanjeet Sanjeet and Sachin Kumar (India), Simone Fiori (Italy), Reito Tsutsumi (Japan), Saken Bibossinov and Aibek Oralbay (Kazakhstan), Azat Usenaliev (Kyrgyzstan), Enkhmandakh Kharkhuu (Mongolia), Eumir Marcial (Philippines), Vsevolod Shumkov and Dzhambulat Bizhamov (Russia), Atichai Phoemsap (Thailand), Tsotne Rogava (Ukraine), Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov, Hasanboy Dusmatov and Shakhram Giyasov (Uzbekistan).

Significant prize money is to be awarded to medalists of the tournament; the prize fund is set at $2.6 million. Gold medalists of each category will receive $100,000, silver medalists are to be given $50,000, and both bronze medalists(semi-finalists) will be awarded $25,000.

‘I believe that this World Championships will start a new chapter in AIBA’s history. We have a record number of participants competing in 13 new weight categories, which is a sign of boxing’s strength and extensive global development. We are providing our athletes with the best opportunities to succeed and we will do our utmost to ensure a fair chance and fair fights for every participant. I am truly looking forward to the opening of the Championships in Belgrade,’ said AIBA President Mr. Umar Kremlev.

The AIBA Men’s World Boxing Championships are scheduled for October 24th – November 6th, 2021.