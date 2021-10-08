Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero gets gums flapping for Dec 5 in L.A.

Boxing star Gervonta Davis faces Rolly Romero before the end of the year in a fight greeted by a good reception on social media this week.

Davis and Romero, who hold ties to Floyd Mayweather, will battle it out in what looks to be an excellent match-up by Mayweather Promotions.

Commenting on the bout, the World Boxing Association confirmed that one of their many titles would be on the line.

They said: “The world boxing schedule will add another great fight for the last month of the year with the confirmation of the fight between World Boxing Association (WBA) lightweight champion Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero on December 5 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

GERVONTA DAVIS

“Tank” is one of the most talented young fighters in the sport. It is always a treat for the fans to watch his fights.

“The 27-year-old American is coming off an authoritative win over Mario Barrios in super lightweight last June, proving that his power can also be felt in that division.

“Now, he will return to 135 pounds to make the second defense of his black and gold title. He won it in December 2019 when he defeated veteran Yuriorkis Gamboa in Atlanta.

“In October last year, the southpaw retained that belt with a resounding knockout over Leo Santa Cruz in San Antonio.

ROLLY ROMERO

“This December’s fight has caught the attention of fans because Rolando Romero is a gritty, young, and undefeated opponent. He wants to get Davis in trouble.

“Rolly,” 26, has earned the opportunity because he was interim WBA champion before the resolutions because of the world championship reduction plan.

“He is number one in the rankings and, therefore, will battle for the world title.

“The event will be organized by TGB Promotions and broadcast by Showtime on PPV.

“Gervonta has 25 wins. He is undefeated, and he has knocked out 24 of his opponents. Romero is also undefeated in 14 fights, with 12 of those wins coming by knockout.”

