Deontay Wilder offers new reason why he lost to Tyson Fury after suit farce

October 8th, 2021

Sean Michael Ham

Deontay Wilder offered a new excuse for why he got defeated by Tyson Fury as the American bids to reclaim his WBC heavyweight title.

In February 2021, when he lost for the first time in his career, Wilder blamed many goings-on for his seventh-round stoppage to Fury.

From a hefty, overweight suit to spiked water and startlingly his corner, “The Bronze Bomber” was not a happy man in the aftermath.

Since then, he’s locked himself away with a new trainer and looks in tremendous shape for the trilogy on Saturday night.

Wilder spoke about the solitary reverse on his boxing record during fight week and seemed to add yet another cause for the technical knockout.

“Many people thought I was down and out. But it wouldn’t be fair to the people around me to feel that way. My dedication has been focused every day,” assured Wilder.

On what happened that night, he added: “Overtraining is a real thing.

“We’ve been able to take small breaks at certain times before getting back at it. Everything has been good and timed out perfectly.

“Saturday night is going to be a different fight. It’s rare that we get trilogies like this, and I truly believe this one is going down in history.”

Overtraining was never really an issue previously, as Wilder stated his legs were not the only thing that didn’t feel right.

DEONTAY WILDER LEARNS

Eventually, he was able to take the loss on the chin, though. Wilder says the beatdown can certainly only make him learn.

“It’s only made me better as a man and as a fighter to see certain things that happened in the second fight.

“It’s made me even hungrier than before. I needed everything that happened in that fight. It was really a blessing in disguise.

“I have nothing to lose and everything to gain. Your legacy only dies when the desire for the sport dies. I’m well alive right now.”

On how he will approach the third collision, Wilder concluded: “My energy is like my mind, it’s very violent. I’m just ready to go on October 9.

“I’ve dedicated myself and devoted my time and my body, me and my team, to reinvent myself. I’m ready to reintroduce myself to the world.

“Get ready for war. This is going to be an amazing fight on Saturday night. I’m wearing my red outfit because I want it back in blood. I’m looking forward to it.”

Tickets for Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III are available now. Fans can purchase at www.tmobilearena.com or www.axs.com. Furthermore, Top Rank, BombZquad Promotions, TGB Promotions, and Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions promote the event. Fury vs. Wilder III is a Premier Boxing Champions presentation.

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.