Bookie insider predicts round and amount of knockdowns for Fury vs. Wilder III

October 8th, 2021

Tyson Fury will send Deontay Wilder to the canvas on one occasion during their trilogy fight this weekend, according to the boxing experts at Sporting Index.

The heavyweight hotshots will go toe-to-toe in Las Vegas this weekend, and Sporting Index’s traders are backing Fury to put the rivalry to bed with a knockout in round nine.

Wilder was sent crashing to the canvas multiple times in last year’s bout, but the betting firm only expect him to be knocked down once this weekend, in what could be a fall that hands Fury another win.

Sporting Index also predict Fury to dominate every round against the American, and British boxing punters are heavily backing the Gypsy King to triumph in Nevada.

Neville Burdock, Head of Trading at Sporting Index, said: “Tyson Fury has threatened to toy with Deontay Wilder in their trilogy fight this weekend, and we expect he’ll have too much for the Bronze Bomber yet again in Las Vegas.

“We predict the fight will go nine rounds before the Gypsy King is declared the winner, and our boxing experts also think Wilder will be knocked down once during the heavyweight title fight.

“British boxing fans are backing Fury in their droves, and another victory for the heavyweight champion will further cement his reputation as the division’s number one fighter.”