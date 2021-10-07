WBC to set mandatory heavyweight challenge for Fury or Wilder

October 7th, 2021

World Boxing Council chiefs could have a pleasant surprise for Dillian Whyte in the coming weeks, provided the British heavyweight comes through Otto Wallin.

“The Bodysnatcher” is currently number one in the rankings and holds possession of the WBC interim heavyweight title. This fact means any future order would see Whyte challenge the winner of Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder.

Whyte cannot afford any mistakes against Wallin, a former Fury opponent. And if successful, he should be in line for Fury or Wilder in the first half of 2022.

The only outcome that may stick a spanner in the works would be if Wilder somehow finds a punch that takes Fury out. That would leave their saga at a stalemate.

They’d have one win apiece and one draw. Even then, a fourth clash isn’t a given. Wilder might be courteous enough to face Whyte before any quadrilogy with Fury.

Waiting for years for his chance, Whyte has a pinned tweet on his account that clearly shows his feelings on the matter.

“Gypsy Tyson Fury Coward – always conning the public. You forget I’ve put you down lots before and watched you pathetically sobbing on the canvas you ran away last year when the WBC ordered you to fight me. Anytime, anywhere and anyhow. Fake Tyson Coward.”

“The Villian” will undoubtedly be an interested spectator on Saturday night.

HEAVYWEIGHT PROTOCOLS

Meanwhile, the WBC released a statement on the two fighters in this weekend’s main event. They stated all medicals were up to date, and the WBC had discovered no problems during the build-up.

“This Saturday, boxing fans will witness one of the most keenly anticipated fights in the last decade in the heavyweight division: chapter three between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder,” they said.

“However, before fighting, the protagonists must present a series of requirements that the WBC has implemented for years intending to protect fighters.

“This includes blood tests, MRI, ophthalmological exams, physical tests, pre-weigh ins 30, 14 and 7 days (in this division this requirement does not apply as there is no limit for the big guys).

“The WBC recognizes the professionalism of the WBC Champion, Tyson Fury, and former world champion, Deontay Wilder, as they have complied with all the medical requirements, examinations, and safety protocols very much needed.

“We admire the commitment and the dedication of these warriors. And their respective teams to fulfill these requirements.

“We wish them the best of luck in their duel. Fury vs. Wilder will undoubtedly be one of the most thrilling fights of the year.”

