Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder given 30 days to agree Oleksandr Usyk bout

October 7th, 2021

The World Boxing Council has given the winner of Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 30 days from this Saturday to agree on an undisputed fight.

Following Oleksandr Usyk’s brilliant victory over Anthony Joshua on September 25th, both sides of the current title-holders have expressed interest in a collision for all the belts.

WBC chiefs know this is the case. Therefore, they moved to add a special stipulation to the rules for Fury vs. Wilder III this weekend.

Instead of Fury or Wilder moving straight towards the winner of Dillian Whyte vs. Otto Wallin for the interim strap on October 30, the WBC will give some leeway.

In information released during fight week, the World Boxing Council will allow a period of grace for Fury or Wilder to open talks with Usyk.

They said: “The WBC Board of Governors has reviewed the recent history in the heavyweight division.

“Considering the prolonged inactivity in the division due to the pandemic, ongoing legal processes, and covid 19 infections, the WBC has ruled that the winner of this fight will have 30 days to secure a contract to unify the Heavyweight Division against Oleksandr Usyk in search of an undisputed champion in the division.

“If no unification bout gets secured within that time, the winner of Fury v. Wilder III must then fight next against the then reigning WBC Interim Heavyweight Champion.”

It’s good news for the interim champion, which at present is Whyte. “The Bodysnatcher” has waited years for his opportunity. But it’s also a double-edged sword.

TYSON FURY or DEONTAY WILDER

If Usyk and Fury or Wilder reach a deal, Whyte will be on the outside looking in again.

Firstly, we need the winner of this Saturday night’s battle to express interest in Usyk, and then fans can begin to dream about one sole champion in boxing’s glamor division.

Usyk almost took Joshua out in the final round before sealing a unanimous decision. The Ukrainian subsequently got locked into a rematch clause with the former ruler.

However, Joshua may have some thinking to do. That’s if an offer to step aside comes his way in the aftermath of this weekend.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.