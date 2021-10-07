Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III head-to-head blocked at heater presser

October 7th, 2021

Sean Michael Ham

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder could not engage in a head-to-head at the final press conference for their heavyweight trilogy battle.

The current WBC and lineal heavyweight champion and the former ruler seemed on board with an eyeballing session as the heated proceedings ended.

But promoter Bob Arum had none of it as per an agreement before the event between both sides.

The Hall of Famer stepped in as Fury and Wilder went to engage and halted the fighters from following a request from the host.

Later, Arum blasted Premier Boxing Champions for allowing their interview to put the face-off to the boxers.

Before the incident, Fury and Wilder previewed their highly anticipated heavyweight title trilogy showdown. They step in the ring this Saturday, October 9, live on ESPN+ PPV and FOX Sports PPV from T-Mobile Arena.

In the same vicinity for the first time since initially announcing the trilogy showdown in June, Fury and Wilder exchanged words during a press conference that threatened to boil over.

Fury and Wilder rehashed the numerous dramatic twists and turns that have made up their rivalry. They also promised to end their feud in the ring on Saturday.

TYSON FURY

“I’ve just been training and taking it day by day. All we can do is live one day at a time. Every day that we wake up is a blessed day,” said Fury.

“All these fights are exactly the same to me. Some guy is trying to take my head off. No matter who it may be, they don’t matter to me.

“It’s the Tyson Fury roadshow, and it has continued for 13 years,” he added.

DEONTAY WILDER

The challenger for the second time in his career, Wilder stated: “I don’t have anything to prove.

“I’m in a great place and a great state of mind. I have a lot of great people around me. This fight is about redemption, retaliation, and retribution.

“We’ve been going from day one since the last fight. There’s been no stop. The delays have been beneficial for us. One thing about this camp is that I’ve had all of my brothers around me. Those who’ve been with me from the start.”

