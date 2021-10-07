Heavyweight Sonny Conto trades blows with Ed Fountain on Nov 18

October 7th, 2021

South Philadelphia heavyweight fighter Sonny Conto (7-0, 6KOs) will put his impressive undefeated streak on the line and make history when he enters the boxing ring at the new Live! Casino & Hotel in Philadelphia, a mere couple miles from his home, on Thursday, November 18 at 7 p.m.

It will be the first live boxing event at the newly-opened 1,000 plus seat Live! Event Center. Conto will face Ed Fountain (12-8, 5 K0s) of St. Louis, MO in a six round heavyweight fight.

Tickets at $50, $75 and $125 on sale now and are available for purchase at https://philadelphia.livecasinohotel.com/, https://www.axs.com/ or by calling 215-364-9000. Must be 21 or older to attend.

Super lightweights Gerardo Martinez (5-1, 1 K0) of Coatesville, PA and Christopher Burgos (2-4-1) of Philadelphia, PA will battle six rounds reigniting their rivalry from 2017. Martinez previously won a split decision over Burgos in a tough fought four rounder.

Former World Super Middleweight Champion Charles “The Hatchet” Brewer Sr.’s son, light heavyweight Charles Brewer Jr (1-0, 1K0), of Pennsauken, NJ will make his return to the ring to face pro debut Tariq Green of Philadelphia, PA in a four-round bout.

Also highlighted on the card will be Philadelphia welterweight Daiyaan Butt (8-1, 4K0s) in a six-round bout against an opponent to be announced.

There will feature a five round light heavyweight fight between Kendall Cannida (3-1, 1K0) of Philadelphia, PA against Khainell Wheeler (5-1, 5 K0s) of Bethlehem, PA.