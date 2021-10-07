Ex-USA amateur stars Elvis Figueroa, Felix Parrilla, in action on Oct 16

October 7th, 2021

New Haven (CT) super middleweight Elvis Figueroa and pro-debuting Felix Parrilla, a pair of former USA amateur stars, will be in action October 22nd

In the first professional boxing show ever held in Framingham, Massachusetts.

“Fight Night in Framingham” card, presented by Shearns Boxing Promotions, will benefit “Fighting Life,” at Sheraton Hotel in Framingham, Massachusetts[BT1] . “Fighting Life” is an after-school youth boxing program and academic empowerment program, available 100-percentfree of charge to students beginning in elementary school through high school education.

New Haven is a 2-hour drive to Framingham, located in the MetroWest sub-region of Greater Boston, less than 40 miles from Boston

High Octane Classics is the presenting sponsor. Other sponsors include Platts Landscaping and Shamrock Sports.

A 3-time New England Golden Gloves champion, as well as a 2015 USA Nationals silver medalist, Figueroa (7-0, 4 KOs) has been inactive for more than two years. He will face veteran Dallas fighter Larry “Slo Mo” Smith (12-49-2, 8 KOs) in a 6-round bout.

“I may have been out of the ring for two years,” Figueroa explained, “but never out of the gym, and that’s the key to this sport. I’m always in the gym working and staying busy. COVID changed the way of doing things, but I didn’t change my goal or vision of winning a world championship.”

Parrilla, a 4-time New England Golden Gloves champion in addition to being the 2018 National Golden Gloves silver medalist, will make his pro debut in a 4-round fight against Sidell Blocker (1-11-1).

“I’m excited to be making my pro debut,” Parrilla said. “It’s been a long wait, but God’s timing is perfect. I’m ready to show everyone that I belong here.”

Figueroa and Parrilla are Boxing in Faith Gym stablemates in New Haven, where they are trained by the highly respected Luis Rosa, Sr.

A proud “graduate” of the Fighting Life program, nearby Marlboro, MA super lightweight Nelson “Chino” Perez (3-0, 2 KOs), another past New England Golden Gloves champion, will headline against Ryan Venable (2-6) in the 6-round main event.

In the 6-round co-featured event, undefeated Florida-based junior middleweight Josniel “TG” Castro (5-0, 3 KOs), a Puerto Rico native who grew up in Massachusetts, meets Rynell Griffin (8-47-2, 2 KOs), of Las Vegas.

Hometown favorite Kevin Lewis will make his professional debut in a 4-round bout versus fellow Framingham resident, super middleweight Saul “The Spider” Almeida (0-14-4), one of the top MMA fighters in New England.

Also fighting on the undercard in 4-round bouts is pro-debuting heavyweight Sean Evans, of Shrewsbury, MA, vs. TBA; and Philadelphia welterweight Jeffrey Torres (7-1, 3 KOs) vs. Framingham’s Jader Alves (0-12).

Priced at $75.00 ringside and $60.00 general admission, tickets are available to purchase online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fight-night-in-framingham-tickets-171408807357, at UpperKuts gym, or from any of the local fighters on the card.

Doors open at 6 p.m. PT, first bout at 7:00 p.m.