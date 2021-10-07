Odds predict Deontay Wilder is a worse fighter than before, not improved

October 7th, 2021

Scott Kirkland

Deontay Wilder has locked himself away, getting into immense shape for the trilogy clash with old rival Tyson Fury this weekend.

Wilder had drifted massively in the betting despite the vast improvement to his physique from the rematch when he added excess bulge.

For example, Wilder was at 6/4 to score a knockout in the second fight. He’s now 9/4 to win the battle at all and 11/4 for a KO.

The fractions on a repeat of his massive final round blow of the first meeting also water the eyes.

DEONTAY WILDER ODDS

For “The Bronze Bomber” to make it to the last session and land another haymaker on the chin of Fury, this time rendering him out of it for ten seconds, you’d be onto a big win.

Wilder is a ball-clenching +8000 to finish “The Gypsy King” in the last three minutes. Those odds are up from 33/1. Wilder almost buried Fury in the twelfth on the first match-up until the challenger at that time pulled off what was an astonishing recovery.

This time around, the bookies cannot see it happening.

Fury is -300 to win with most bookmakers as the WBC champion bids to defend any world title for the first time.

Many see Wilder’s best chance coming in the first six rounds. Odds of +500 for this outcome might garner some interest, though.

Millions will be gambled in Vegas alone on the fight, with millions more getting waged online worldwide.

Who’s your money on this time?

