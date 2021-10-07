Reporter “sent to hell” by Bob Arum after questioning Teofimo Lopez pay

October 7th, 2021

On Wednesday, Bob Arum had a boxing reporter removed from the Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III press conference as the whole event boiled over.

The Hall of Famer graciously answered media queries at the MGM Grand when one attendee got a bit too touchy with his pressing.

Interjecting as Arum was talking to another member of the press, you can hear the man saying something about Teofimo Lopez.

LOPEZ PAY

It later got revealed by somebody present at the incident that the question was over how much Arum was willing to pay Lopez.

Referring to Lopez being messed around by Triller over his undisputed clash with George Kambosos Jr. – his mandatory challenger, Arum got quizzed on why he didn’t give the champion what he wanted.

This interaction is not the way to go about trying to interview a boxing legend like Arum. The reporter was subsequently criticized with some choice language and then told to leave.

Bob Arum had enough lmao pic.twitter.com/uV3AhoVEPE — Talkin Hands (@TalkinHands101) October 6, 2021

It’s unknown whether the person responsible will be allowed to attend any other fight week events – or indeed the fight itself.

WBN’s Dan Rafael, who has dealt with Arum for 21 years, aired his views on what transpired after seeing a circulating video.

“Even I never got sent to hell like this by Bob. We had our scrapes, but he always has respected me and vice versa. No respect here,” – pointed out Rafael.

BOB ARUM – LEGEND

Bob Arum is one of the most courteous boxing promoters on the circuit. He regularly gives up his time to anyone who calls him to discuss boxing and more.

Granted, he can give you a roasting if you interrupt him while he’s eating or ask a question he has no interest in answering, but that’s just Bob.

You have to know how to deal with him. Butting in when he’s talking to someone else and then having the audacity to call him out of fighting pay while he’s on camera is not the way to do it.

The ejection happened just minutes after Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder went at each other on the stage.

Fight week keeps bubbling in Vegas. It’s never dull.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

