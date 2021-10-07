Amir Khan accuses rival Kell Brook of looking for way out of UK fight talks

October 7th, 2021

SBL / Lawrence Lustig

Amir Khan has accused Kell Brook of moving the goalposts again as the pair continue to thrash out a deal for a long-winded welterweight collision.

Khan took to social media to reveal that Brook can no longer make 147 pounds. That “The Special One” aims to seal the deal at a couple of pounds north of that marker.

It’s no secret that Brook has struggled at the welterweight limit for a while now.

For his last bout with Terence Crawford, Brook was able to boil down. But the Sheffield man’s three previous contests came at 150 pounds and over.

When losing to Crawford via stoppage, Brook stated the weight was the difference. It seems he doesn’t want the same thing to happen against Khan.

Outlining the situation as it stands, Khan said: “Kell said he would fight at 147. I agreed. Now Kell wants 149. Then he wants 149.5.

“Is he even serious about wanting the fight?”

Kell said he would fight at 147. I agreed… now Kell wants 149… Then he wants 149.5 Is he even serious about wanting the fight?! @SkySportsBoxing @SpecialKBrook pic.twitter.com/eE8BltRvEq — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) October 7, 2021

AMIR KHAN

Speaking to WBN previously, Khan maintained his interest in facing Brook despite the fight possibly being seven years past its sell-by-date.

“If we fight, it could be early next year or in the summer,” Khan told WBN back in 2019 when fans were growing tired even then. “I’ve always thought me fighting Kell Brook would be a better summer fight.

“Not only that, but I’ve got to go into another fight to keep myself busy this year. So it won’t happen just yet.

“Then I’ll see where it takes me after that.”

The Bolton man went on to state the fight should get held at a football venue.

“It’s always felt like a stadium fight to me as we are two Brits, and it could be massive in the UK.

“With the fanbase we both have, I’m assuming it’s definitely going to be a stadium fight.”

That scenario is certainly no longer the case. Manchester Arena or The O2 would be much more like it as the pair’s careers wind down.

Judging by Khan’s Sky Sports tagging in his post, too, BOXXER would be the favorites to stage the contest. Brook and Khan no longer seem as close to Eddie Hearn as they once were.

Negotiations will continue regarding what could be a December 2021 clash. If talks continue to stall, early next year might be a more likely outcome.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.