Me, Deontay Wilder and AJ? – I’m the last heavyweight standing, says Fury

October 7th, 2021

WBC champion Tyson Fury says he’s the last man standing as he is the only one left from the big heavyweight three to remain undefeated.

“The Gypsy King” heads into his trilogy with Deontay Wilder, knowing he holds all the aces between the trio.

Now that Oleksandr Usyk has entered the fray, Fury sees himself as the ultimate winner from the rivalry with Wilder and Anthony Joshua.

“I’m the last man standing between me, Deontay and Anthony Joshua. And I’m the last one undefeated,” said Fury.

“I’m the two-time heavyweight champion, and I’ve never lost a fight. That’s history.”

On his American opponent, Fury added: “Wilder is a weak person mentally, and I’m going to knock him out on Saturday night.

“I obliterated him in the rematch, and I see much more of the same in the third fight.

“He says he wants to do bad things to me and that he’s got all this anger and aggression. Those who hold hot coals with aggression are the ones who get burned.

“He knows he’s lost twice and that he’s going to lose the third time.

“He’s in denial, and he’s getting knocked out. His legacy is in bits. I knocked him out, and now I’m going to retire him.”

HEAVYWEIGHT TRAINER

Concluding on his remarkable partnership with Sugarhill Steward, Fury stated: “Me and Sugarhill go back to like 2010 in Detroit.

“We have a great bond going. To have any successful relationship, you have to have good communication. We’ve got that. We gel together.

“It’s not easy for me to pick a trainer because I’m outspoken and do outlandish things.

“I have to have someone on the same wavelength to match that, and I’ve definitely found a match with Sugarhill.”

