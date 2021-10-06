Tyson Fury to sit on the face of “Big Dosser” Deontay Wilder during trilogy

October 6th, 2021

Tyson Fury will be sitting on the face of opponent Deontay Wilder throughout their third fight on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

That honor comes courtesy of a custom-made stool designed for Fury to rest on during rounds this weekend.

Top Rank shared a video of the clip from Fury vs. Wilder III: “Real-Time” – Episode 2 – a docuseries presented to mark the occasion.

Fury had a photo of Wilder from their rematch etched onto the wooden stool with the words “Big Dosser” emblazoned on the top alongside the graphic.

His promotional company described the latest reveal as “next level trolling” as Fury continues his efforts to get under Wilder’s skin at every opportunity.

Wilder is an underdog to avenge a 2020 loss to Fury when the “Gypsy King” was in formidable form, halting the American in seven rounds.

Your first look at @Tyson_Fury's stool for Saturday Night 👀 Next level trolling from the Gypsy King. REAL TIME EP. 2 ➡️ https://t.co/fxncimeVn5 pic.twitter.com/APmskWSIiE — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) October 6, 2021

This time around, Fury will be making the first defense of any heavyweight title during his career.

Discussing the bout during the build-up, the Briton is in a confident mood – as always.

“I’m very excited. I’m looking forward to this fight. So, I’m very motivated, focused, and determined, and I can’t wait for October 9,” said Fury. “It’s one of the few heavyweight trilogies since Riddick Bowe and Evander Holyfield.

“I’m going to go all guns blazing, full out attack, all in victory, straight out of the door from round one until it finishes.

“It’s either going to be Wilder or me. I’ve never had a bad training camp, and I’m in the best shape of my life.

“I’m injury-free, which is the most important thing. I’m really looking forward to it, and I can’t wait.”

DEONTAY WILDER FALLOUT

On the fallout from the second fight, he continued: “I don’t really make much of the excuses that were flying around for so long.

“I think they just made him a weaker character and less of a man and less of a fighter. Because when you get beat, you get beat.

“Shake the man’s hand and move on. Lots of fighters have lost. Muhammad Ali lost fights. Mike Tyson lost fights.

“It’s what they do after they lose that makes them who they are. I don’t really have a lot to say about what Deontay Wilder was saying.

“It’s none of my concern because when some people lose, they have to make up an excuse for why they lost, and that’s what Wilder’s reason is for convincing himself about whatever happened.

“That’s up to him, so good luck to him in the fight, and we’ll see if he can do anything better.”

