‘Loaded’ Oscar De La Hoya ‘announces’ May 7 Floyd Mayweather rematch

October 6th, 2021

Oscar De La Hoya has still got some troubles in his life right now after “confirming” a Floyd Mayweather rematch for Cinco de Mayo 2022.

The “Golden Boy” took to social media for a late-night question and answering session, admitting that he was “loaded” on alcohol more than once.

Due to the fact he’s attended rehab on several occasions in the past, drinking that heavily is not an ideal situation for De La Hoya to be in at any time of the day. It’s also not the first time this year that the fighter turned promoter has been in front of a camera drunk.

Commentating on a Triller Fight Club event earlier this year, an intoxicated De La Hoya made some inappropriate and rambling comments during his time on the microphone.

Nonetheless, De La Hoya believes he’s in control of his demons, engaging with fans alongside his new girlfriend, Holly Sonders.

The post seems to have disappeared since, but De La Hoya got quoted as saying: “I have a big announcement, okay.

“A huge announcement. Huge! I know it’s 1 o’clock [in the morning] or whatever. Well, just so you know, I’m a little loaded. I mean, what’s wrong with that?

“I’ve had a few drinks. Let’s be real here. It’s 1 o’clock, okay, a couple of beers, so what?”

About a potential fight soon after his comeback against Vitor Belfort got called off due to a Covid-19 contraction; he added: “Do you guys want to see me dance?”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER

De La Hoya then seemed to confirm he’s fighting Floyd Mayweather on the Mexican holiday weekend next year. If true, that date would be May 7th for a high-profile rematch with Mayweather.

“Wait, hold on, I have the big news that I’m going to unveil. I have big, freakin’ crazy news, okay. So I am going to fight again.

“Covid did freakin’ kick my a–. I was feeling the best in a long time, physically, mentally. So Cinco de Mayo, I’m going to fight again. And the opponent, I’m going to work on [for next year].

“But it’s going to be a boxer and the top of the top elite. If anybody followed my career here, you always know that I fought the best.

“That’s all I have to say. And who’s the best? Floyd Mayweather.”

Seemingly having a lucky escape after Belfort blasted out a fifty-odd-year-old Evander Holyfield in seconds, De La Hoya may not have a chance against anybody unless he gets his drinking under control.

It’s no secret that alcohol and a boxing career of any sort don’t mix.

