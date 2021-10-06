New Deontay Wilder fails to impress Tyson Fury: ‘I just want a challenge!’

October 6th, 2021

Ryan Hafey

A new Deontay Wilder physique and video clips of training alongside new coach Malik Scott unsurprisingly failed to impress Tyson Fury.

As WBN previously pointed out, Wilder is in magnificent shape, having streamlined his body from the rematch last year.

Wilder had put on weight to go for a spectacular knockout but looked sluggish and slow as Fury teed off on him.

Fast forward a year and a half, “The Bronze Bomber” seems to be a new man. However, Fury is not fazed by it one iota.

“I don’t make much of his training videos because a lot of people speak a lot of words, and nothing ever gets done about it. But we’ll see on the night,” said Fury.

“I hope he brings a better fight because [our] last fight was disappointing – to say the least.

“I trained for an absolute war. But it was a one-sided beatdown, so hopefully, he can give me a challenge.”

Asked about the situation with the titles that recently went from Anthony Joshua to Oleksandr Usyk, Fury was again unmoved.

“It’s none of my concern about where the belts are as long as my belt is strapped around my waist,” pointed out the WBC title-holder.

“The rest of them, I don’t care where they go because there’s only one man that can bring them all back, and that’s me.

“There only has ever one, and that’s me. I’m sick of saying it.

“There has only ever been one, and there only can ever be one, and that is me, ‘The Gypsy King.'”

DEONTAY WILDER

Considering previous rumbles about a heavy suit, Deontay Wilder is already planning to enter the T-Mobile Arena in a similar ensemble.

WBN obtained a video of the new costume. It’s reportedly is a lot lighter despite a similar style.

Fury’s entrance is yet to get revealed. The Briton did, however, show off a corner stool with Wilder’s face on it. He plans to sit on the seat between rounds.

The sitting apparatus contains the words “Big Dosser” accompanying a photo of Wilder taking a massive shot to the face when Fury downed him in seven rounds.

