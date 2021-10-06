Miguel “El Explosivo” Madueño headlines Oct 22 aiming for 26-0

October 6th, 2021

Undefeated lightweight sensation, Miguel “El Explosivo” Madueño (25-0, 23 KOs), is scheduled to headline Thompson Boxing’s “New Blood” event on Friday, October 22, 2021.

Madueño will face Jose Luis “La Boa” Rodriguez (25-14-1, 13 KOs) in the 8-round main event.

This event will take place at the Doubletree Hotel Ontario, CA. Doors open at 6:30 pm PT with the first fight starting at 8:00 pm PT. Tickets priced at $50, $75, & $100, and are available for purchase by calling 714-935-0900, or online at ThompsonBoxing.com.

Fight fans will be able to watch all Thompson Boxing fights, weigh-ins, and behind the scenes content, via our new Mobile App. Please standby for news on our launch date.

The 22-year-old Madueño, who hails from Guasave, Sinaloa, Mexico, is coming off his most impressive victory, a tenth round TKO against Sonny Fredrickson (21-5, 14 KOs). That fight just took place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, FL, on September 14, 20201. Fresh off the win, Madueño is excited to be right back in the ring.

“It feels great to be so active after only fighting a couple of times last year,” said Madueño. “This will be my fourth fight of 2021 and I want to make it a memorable outing. I want to take the momentum from my fight with Fredrickson into this bout. Rodriguez is a worthy opponent who has gone the distance with a lot of good fighters. I want to stop him and send a message to the entire lightweight division.”

“This will be our first show back at the Doubletree in Ontario and we are excited to see all our loyal fans in attendance” said promoter Ken Thompson. “This will be an action-packed card filled with competitive fights from top to bottom. Fans our encouraged to get their tickets now as we anticipate another sold out show.”

In the 8-round co-feature, Eros Correa (10-0, 7 KOs), of San Jose, Calif., will square off against Katsuma Akitsugi (6-0, 1 KO), in a battle of unbeaten super bantamweights.

This event will stream live for free on the Thompson Boxing Promotions website (www.thompsonboxing.com), as well as their Facebook and YouTube pages, in addition to Fight Hub TV, our proud Media Partner.

UNDERCARD BOUTS:

Super featherweight Isaac Zarate (16-5-4, 2 KOs) of San Pedro, Calif., will face Anthony Chabez (9-1-1, 3 KOs) of Redlands, CA. (8-rounds)

Bantamweight Miguel Flores (10-0, 7 KOs) of Coachella, Calif., will face an opponent TBA. (6-rounds)

Super lightweight Sebastian Estrada (4-0, 4 KOs) of Mira Loma, Calif., will battle Esteban Muñoz (4-1, 2 KOs) of San Bernardino, Calif. (4-rounds)

Opening the card is super bantamweight Lazaro Vargas of Indio, Calif (1-0, 1 KO), will square off against Ulises Rosas (0-4), of Tijuana, Mexico. (4-rounds)

Beto Duran will operate as the blow-by-blow commentator with expert commentary by Doug Fischer and Rich Marotta. Jessica Rosales will serve as the onsite ringside reporter.

This event is sponsored by Thompson Building Materials, transforming spaces in beautiful places; Omega Products International, the leading stucco manufacturer in the United States; Henry / Fortifiber, moisture system control as easy as 1,2,3, and Makita, rule the outdoors.