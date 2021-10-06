EXCLUSIVE: Joshua can’t beat Usyk, he’s chinny, chin, chin! – Bob Arum

October 6th, 2021

Mark Robinson

Top Rank boss and Tyson Fury promoter Bob Arum believes Anthony Joshua will never beat Oleksandr Usyk unless he pulls off a fluke.

Arum gave his insight into why Joshua has failed at the highest level against two big-name opponents who challenged him at their prime.

Andy Ruiz Jr. and Usyk both defeated AJ in his last four bouts, leaving the Briton on the verge of having nowhere to go with his career.

WBC champion Fury has stated that his rival should retire if he loses to Usyk again in a forthcoming rematch.

Judging by what Arum said to WBN’s Dan Rafael in a recent interview, Joshua may have a lot to think about after his second helping with Usyk in 2022.

BOB ARUM

“Usyk has an obligation to fight a rematch with Joshua. In my opinion, and they can make all the excuses they want for Joshua, but Joshua is not able to beat Usyk,” Arum exclusively told World Boxing News.

“Maybe a fluke happens, and he’s able to beat him. But Usyk is so much a better fighter than Joshua. Usyk will box the pants off of Joshua.”

On why Joshua found it so difficult against Usyk in London last month, Arum added that his evident frailties make it impossible for the Olympic gold medalist to engage against the unorthodox Ukrainian for long periods.

“Joshua really doesn’t know particularly well how to fight a southpaw,” pointed out the Hall of Famer. “And then if they box, Usyk will beat him ten out of ten times.

“So Joshua has one chance. That chance is to take it to Usyk.

“But if he does that, he exposes his chin. The one thing about Joshua that people don’t mention as to why he fights the way he does is because he’s chinny, chin, chin,” added Arum.

REMATCH TALKS

According to reports, Usyk vs. Joshua II is already in the pipeline. Dates of February or March got earmarked early, potentially back in the UK.

It’s no secret that Usyk would love a return home. He’s been on the road for the last five years and change.

However, Joshua would be giving up possibly his only advantage if he allowed that to happen.

A compromise of the Middle East may work for both sides, with Usyk then heading back to Ukraine if he repeats the triumph.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.