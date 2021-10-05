Tyson Fury laughs off Deontay Wilder cheat claims, loaded gloves theory

October 5th, 2021

Mikey Williams

Tyson Fury responded to cheat claims laid at his door by Deontay Wilder in the most comprehensive discussion he’s entered on the matter yet.

Not only dating back to their second meeting in February, but Wilder has also eluded to Fury potentially doing something to his gloves in their first fight.

Conspiracy theories ran wild on social media, especially YouTube, and became a breeding ground for a movement against Fury.

So far, the Manchester man has refused to address it at length. He never dove deep into his feelings. But appearing on The MMA Hour before they meet for the third and final time, “The Gypsy King” aired his views thoroughly.

“You know what? I’m going to cheat again because I’m going to smash his face in,” Fury he told The MMA Hour.

“According to him, that’s cheating because he’s not supposed to lose.”

In referencing Dumb and Dumber – the movie – Fury added: “Unfortunately, I’m going to cheat again. I’m going to kick his ass, Seabass!”

Many ask what Fury might have done to his ring attire before the seventh-round knockout in Las Vegas, most of which got disproved by those present.

The WBC released a statement soon after as the allegations threatened to escalate, adding that the Nevada State Athletic Commission checked everything on the night.

Still, those detractors who want to believe Fury cheated haven’t gone away. It’s only gotten worse down the rabbit hole that is YouTube media.

Fury won’t let it affect his mental state, though. He chose to continue to laugh at the accusations.

“I had horseshoes in there. You know I’m a gypsy, don’t you? You ever watch ‘Peaky Blinders’? I loaded the gloves with horseshoes and dynamite.

“This time, I’m going to do the same. Put a bit more metal in there,” he pointed out.

DEONTAY WILDER FUEL

On why Wilder would fuel the fires of some of the theorists, Fury added: “It does say a lot. We’ve boxed 19 rounds, and he’s practically won two rounds out of 19.

“I’m not too bothered about it, but you’ve got to respect everyone that gets in the ring with a pair of boxing gloves on or any fight whether it’s MMA, kickboxing, Muay Thai, boxing whatever — every man’s trained and coming to win.

“With Deontay Wilder, in my opinion, he’s come out with all this stuff. I’ve cheated, and I’ve done this. I’m a natural-born cheater.

“I must have some power, mustn’t I? Because I’ve even got his coach on my side. Not to mention Jay Deas [Deontay Wilder co-manager], he’s on my payroll, too.

“I’m like Tommy Shelby [Peaky Blinders] here. I’ve got them all on the payroll. He’s on the payroll too, Jay Deas, because he was in the changing room while I was getting my gloves on the whole time. So he must have helped me, and Wilder’s in denial about that.

“But let me just put that out there as well. You’ve got all this stuff. Whether he believes it or not is another thing. But he has to try and sell the fight somehow.

“He has to try and make a reason why he couldn’t win. So he clearly couldn’t do the reasons why in a boxing fight, so he has to make other reasons for his own self, for the people around him who are saying he can do this, he can do that.”

This fight sells tickets on the conspiracies alone. It all ends on October 9th.

