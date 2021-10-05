Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos saga rocked by Triller announcement

The chances of Triller staging Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos Jr. seem dead in the water despite a purse bid triumph earlier this year.

As WBN has reported throughout the saga, Lopez and Kambosos Jr. are not on the same page regarding constant alterations to the scheduling.

The latest development was moving the event from October 4 to October 16. Lopez agreed, but Kambosos had none of it.

In seeking legal action on both sides, the whole mess is now up in the air, with the IBF ultimately deciding what happens next.

TEOFIMO LOPEZ vs. KAMBOSOS

The October 16 show is now set but will not see Lopez or Kambosos appearing on the bill.

“Triller has announced a weekend extravaganza. A two-day event. TrillerVerz III happens on Saturday, October 16 and Sunday, October 17, at Barclays Center featuring world-class professional boxing and extraordinary iconic musical acts.

“It’s an unforgettable weekend of incredible entertainment presented by Triller Fight Club and Verzuz.

“TrillerVerz III is the third event in the TrillerVerz series, with the first two events each garnering over 5,000,000 unique viewers.

“The series debuted on August 3, 2021. The event sold out within 15 minutes of going on sale.

BOXING CARD

“In the main boxing event on Saturday night is Brooklyn fan favorite Cletus Seldin. He defends his NABA Super Lightweight Title in a scheduled ten-rounder against heavy-handed Brazilian William Silva.

“Seldin garnered the NABA Super Lightweight Title with an 11th round knockout of former world champion Zab Judah on June 7, 2019. His first defense of the title came on February 28, 2020, with a seventh-round stoppage of Luis Eduardo Florez.

“Silva hits the ring following a second-round knockout of Erenilson Santos on July 24, 2021. The battle-tested Brazilian has faced numerous world champions. Many top contenders throughout his career, including Teofimo Lopez, Arnold Barboza, and Felix Verdejo.

“Headlining the undercard is Daniel Gonzalez, (20-2-1, 7 KOs), a native of Woodhaven, NY. He clashes with Brooklyn’s Petros Ananyan (15-2-2, 7 KOs) in a scheduled 10-round junior welterweight bout.

“Gonzalez is currently riding a three-bout winning streak, most recently winning a unanimous decision over Evincii Dixon on April 24, 2021. Ananyan enters the fight with Gonzalez following his career-best victory, a ten-round unanimous decision over world ranked Subriel Matias on February 22, 2020.”

Despite promising much, the boxing side of this event is a disappointment. If only for the simple fact that Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos Jr. isn’t on it.

The next few days could determine what happens with the mandatory bout. Matchroom Boxing had the second-highest purse bid and may get offered the chance to promote the fight if a ruling gets made defaulting the Triller bid.

