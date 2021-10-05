Super middleweight Jesse Hart signs with RDR Promotions

October 5th, 2021

RDR Promotions is pleased to announce the signing of super middleweight contender Jesse Hart.

“We are very happy to sign Jesse. Jesse is still one of the top super middleweights in the world, and he is very close to getting a big fight that will put him right back in the title hunt. Expect to see Jesse in a big fight very soon,” said Rodney Rice of RDR Promotions.

“I think this is a good deal for both me and RDR Promotions. I think going forward, I will be back to 100% of where I was very soon, and the biggest goal is to keep me active, and I know Rodney will do that. I was told I will be back in November,” said Hart.

Hart of Philadelphia, has a record of 27-3 with 21 knockouts.

After a stellar amateur career, the now 32 year-old Hart turned professional on June 9, 2012 with a first-round stoppage over Manuel Eastman. He went on to win his first 22 fights with wins over Joshua Meyers (1-0), Tyrell Hendrix (10-2-2), Samuel Clarkson (10-2), Roberto Acevedo (8-2), Mike Jimenez (17-0), Andrew Hernandez (16-4-1) and Alan Campa (16-2).

On September 22, 2017, Hart narrowly lost a unanimous decision to Gilberto Ramirez for the WBO Super Middleweight world title.

Hart went on to win three consecutive bouts which included stoppages over Demond Nicholson (18-2-1) and Mike Gavronski (24-2-1) before challenging Ramirez again for the WBO Super Middleweight title.

In that bout, which took place on December 14, 2018, Hart was on the wrong side of a razor thin majority decision.

Hart then moved up to light heavyweight and defeated former world title challenger Sullivan Barrera (22-2). After dropping a battle to future light heavyweight champion Joe Smith, Hart returned home to defeat tough veteran Mike Guy on September 17th.