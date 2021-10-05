Mike Tyson above Lennox Lewis on WBC All-Time Heavyweight Top 10

October 5th, 2021

Mike Tyson stands above Lennox Lewis, and of course, there’s no place for Tyson Fury yet on the World Boxing Council All-Time Heavyweight Top 10.

As always, when a world title battle is imminent in the sport’s glamor division, the WBC releases the top ten list for fans to divulge.

Rarely changing due to the landscape of timeline accolades, it remains a big talking point on how a sanctioning body rates its champions.

Muhammad Ali, the WBC’s eternal number one, is forever at the helm, and don’t expect that to change in the future.

But it’s behind Ali where the debate begins in earnest.

MIKE TYSON / LENNOX LEWIS

Mike Tyson, who lost to the all-conquering and last undisputed heavyweight champion in history, Lennox Lews – stays above the Briton.

Both men held the famous green and gold strap more than once. Tyson twice when defeating Trevor Berbick and Frank Bruno. Lewis when avenging losses to Oliver McCall and Hasim Rahman during his long reign.

Tyson made nine successful defenses in total. Lewis, on his part, made fourteen. That’s where the number two-placed argument stands.

Is Tyson favored for not losing the belt twice, or is Lewis not held in as high a standard as his old rival?

It’s an interesting question.

The last man to break into the list was Vitali Klitschko. The Ukrainian master also reigned twice when successfully defeating Samuel Peter after a long absence. “Dr. Ironfist” is ranked at eight.

Deontay Wilder is yet to be placed despite five years as champion, though. Larry Holmes, Evander Holyfield, George Foreman, and Joe Frazier choose themselves.

While on the verge of making way for the newer generation are Ken Norton and Sonny Liston.

Tyson Fury, the current ruler, is yet to make a single defense of any title he’s possessed, never mind the WBC one. That all changes this Saturday night.

But judging by the criteria mentioned with Tyson and Lewis, it’s unlikely either Wilder or Fury will break the list for their career efforts.

Wilder regaining the belt this weekend may be a start, but the odds are firmly against it.

WBC ALL-TIME HEAVYWEIGHT TOP 10

1. Muhammad Ali (US)

2. Mike Tyson (US)

3. Lennox Lewis (GB)

4. Larry Holmes (US)

5. Evander Holyfield (US)

6. George Foreman (US)

7. Joe Frazier (US)

8. Vitaly Klitschko (Ukraine)

9. Sonny Liston (US)

10. Ken Norton (US)

Furthermore, the WBC has recognized twenty-four heavyweight world champions over the years, five of whom have regained the title.

They are; Muhammad Ali (US), Mike Tyson (US), Lennox Lewis two times (GB), Hasim Rahman (US), and Vitali Klitschko (Ukraine).

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.